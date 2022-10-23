PM Interacts With Shramjeevis Of Ram Temple; Reviews Construction Work After Offering Puja

On the eve of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and apart from visiting the construction site of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, he also interacted with the shramjeevis engaged in building the Ram janmabhoomi temple. The gathering that PM Modi interacted with, also included the engineers and other staff involved in the construction work.

In the visuals, PM Modi is seen addressing the shramjeevis and talking to them almost on an individual level.

PM Modi’s Ayodhya visit

On the eve of Deepavali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Ayodhya on October 23 and offered prayers to Lord Ram Lalla Virajman at Ram Janmabhoomi. PM Modi’s visit come in the backdrop of the grand Deepotsav celebrations. Subsequently, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi also reviewed the construction site of the grand temple. He also spoke with the members of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee (RMCC).

In a historic feat achieved as a part of the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, the event created a Guinness World Record by lighting up 15 lakh diyas at Ram ki Paidi and other places in the city.

