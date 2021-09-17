PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Check Last Date And How To Register Under Kisan Yojana

In recent development and a piece of good news for the farmers, the ones who have enrolled themselves under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana may now receive Rs 4,000 as a part of the installments issued by the central government. Earlier, it was Rs 2,000 per installment. Along with that, anyone who has not yet registered for the PM Kisan Yojana can do it up to September 30.

With that, anyone who is a farmer needs to register themselves on the Yojana portal and thereafter avail of the benefit. On the basis of the recent reports, after applying one can expect their first payment by the month of October and November followed by the second installment in December. It is being said that the amount will be doubled up and now they may receive Rs 12,000 per annum instead of Rs 6,000.

Therefore, anyone willing to register under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana may still have the opportunity. Read on to know how to register under PM Kisan Yojana.

How to register under Kisan Yojana

Visit the official website of PM Kisan.

Now look for the 'Farmer's Corner' and click on 'New Farmer Registration'.

After this, enter your Aadhaar number followed by the Captcha Code.

Submit and you will be carried to the next page.

Now, an application form will appear in which you will have to fill up your complete personal details along with bank details and information regarding the farm.

Submit the form.

Last date for registration under Kisan Yojana

Farmers can easily register under the PM Kisan Yojana till September 30, 2021.

Kisan Yojana installments

Meanwhile, farmers who are complaining about not receiving their installment despite being on the beneficiary list will soon receive the amount along with the next installment. Also, for checking the beneficiary list, follow the given steps:

The first step is to go to the official portal of PM Kisan Yojana.

Go to the Farmers Corner and click on the Beneficiary Status.

Enter your Aadhar Number, Account Number, or Mobile Number.

Click on Get Data to see the status.

On February 24, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM Kisan Saman Nidhi Yojana with the motive of supporting the 12 crore farmers across the world. The PM Kisan Sanman Nidhi Yojana scheme is funded by the Indian government with the aim of providing financial assistance to farmer families across the world.

Image: PTI