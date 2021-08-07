PM-KISAN Scheme: PM Modi To Release 19,500 Cr To Over 9.75 Cr Farmer Families On August 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be releasing the next installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. The release is scheduled to be on August 9, 2021 at 12:30 PM, and the launch will be done via video conferencing. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be present at the online launch event. This next installment of financial benefit under the PM-KISAN scheme will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs. 19,500 crore. These funds will be transferred to more than 9.75 crore beneficiary farmer families. PM Modi will interact with farmer beneficiaries during the event and will also be addressing the nation.

PM Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme's 9th installment on Monday

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidh scheme, a financial benefit of Rs. 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families. This amount under the PM Kisan scheme is payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2,000 each. The funds are transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In the scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.38 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far. The PM-KISAN scheme’s eighth installment was launched by the PM on May 14, 2021 via video conferencing. The eighth installment of the PM Kisan Scheme had enabled the transfer of more than Rs. 19,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore beneficiary farmer families.

PM Modi encourages rural and tribal handloom sector growth with campaign

To encourage more economical growth in rural areas, PM Modi has also said that handlooms manifest India’s diversity and the dexterity of countless weavers and artisans and has called for support for local handloom products. He launched a campaign to empower the rural population and tribal communities. He put out a tweet saying, "Handlooms manifest India’s diversity and the dexterity of countless weavers and artisans. National Handloom Day is an occasion to reiterate support to our weavers by enhancing the spirit of #MyHandloomMyPride. Let us support local handloom products!" This was done to celebrate National Handloom Day today, August 7.

The last few years have seen a renewed interest in handlooms. Glad to see @mirabai_chanu support the spirit of #MyHandloomMyPride. I am confident the handloom sector will keep contributing to the building of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. https://t.co/jm1UMXVtlm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

(IMAGE: PTI)