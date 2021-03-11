PM Launches Kindle Version Of Swami Chidbhavanandaji's Bhagavad Gita, Calls It 'Unique'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavanandji's Bhagavad Gita. On this occasion, PM Modi also addressed the people of India and emphasized his stress on the youth. So far 5 lakh copies of Swami Chidbhavanandji's Bhagavad Gita have been sold. This event was organized to celebrate this occasion.

Swami Chidbhavanandji is the founder of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam Ashram. This ashram is in Thirupparaithurai, Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu. Swami Chidbhavananda has written approximately 186 books. It contains literary works of all genres. However, his work on Bhagavad Gita is considered as one of his finest. His Tamil version of Bhagavad Gita was printed in 1951. Then it was also printed in 1965 in English. Then Bhagavad Gita was also translated into Telugu, Oriya, German and Japanese.

PM Modi started his address by saying 'Vaá¹‡akkam'. Launching the Kindle version, PM Modi said, "This is a unique program. An E-book of the Gita with the commentary of Swami Chidbhavanandji is being launched. I would like to appreciate all those who have worked on this. Thanks to this effort tradition and technology are now merged."

Talking about the popularity of E-books among the youths, PM Modi said, "E-books are becoming very popular especially among the youths, therefore this effort will connect more youngsters with the noble thoughts of the Gita. "

Praising the Tamil diaspora, PM Modi said that they carry their culture wherever they go.

Homage To Swami Chidbhavanandji

Paying homage to Swami Chidbhavanandji, PM Modi said, "I would like to pay homage to Swami Chidbhavanandji. His life was devoted to India's regeneration. He planned to study abroad but destiny had different paths for him."

"The Gita makes us think, it inspires us to question, it encourages debate. Gita keeps our minds open."

Drawing the relevance of Gita in today's pandemic era, PM Modi said that the path shown in the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita becomes ever relevant at a time when the world is fighting a tough battle against an epic global pandemic and bracing for a far-reaching economic and social impact. He said Shrimad Bhagavad Gita could provide strength and direction for once again emerging victorious from the challenges faced by humanity.