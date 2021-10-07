PM MITRA Parks To Boost Jobs, Reduce Logistics Costs In Textile Sector, Assures PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the establishment of at least seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks in the country will give impetus to the textiles sector, and create jobs while reducing the logistics costs. Hailing the Union Ministry’s decision, PM Modi said in a tweet: "Today's Cabinet decision relating to the setting up of 7 PM-MITRA parks will give an impetus to the textiles sector. These parks will boost employment and reduce logistics costs.”

The Indian Prime Minister's remarks come a day after the Union Cabinet approved the setting up seven Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks with a total outlay of Rs. 4,445 crore in a period of five years. The measure was inspired by the 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision of Prime Minister Modi that would help in building a self-reliant India by bolstering the key textile sector.

Today’s Cabinet decision relating to the setting up of 7 PM-MITRA parks will give an impetus to the textiles sector. These parks will boost employment and reduce logistics costs. https://t.co/2cr1NWfbVj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2021

Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal told ANI that PM Modi’s '5F' Formula that encompasses farm to fibre; fibre to factory; factory to fashion; fashion to foreign, is the integrated vision that will help further the growth of the textile sector in the economy.” The GOI further informed in a release on its official website that PM MITRA will involve setting up world-class industrial infrastructure, that will, in turn, attract cutting edge technology and boost FDI and local investment in the sector.

Textiles sector gets a mega push with the Cabinet approving 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region & Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks. With ₹ 4,445 Cr to be used over 5 years, it will help set up world class infra, boost production and create 21 lakh jobs. #PMMitra4Textiles pic.twitter.com/TihTOwICEg — Ministry of Textiles (@TexMinIndia) October 6, 2021

“PM MITRA will offer an opportunity to create an integrated textiles value chain right from spinning, weaving, processing/dyeing and printing to garment manufacturing at one location,” the GOI informed in an official press release. It added that the integrated textile value chain at one location “will reduce logistics cost of Industry” and create nearly “1 lakh direct and 2 lakh indirect employment per park.”

PM MITRA park to be developed by a 'Special Purpose Vehicle'

The seven Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM MITRA) will be set up at Greenfield and Brownfield sites located in different willing states. The set-up will involve up to 50% area for pure manufacturing activity, 20% area for utilities, and 10% of the area for commercial development.

PM MITRA parks will be developed by a Special Purpose Vehicle which will be owned by state governments and the Government of India in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, GOI informed in the release. The Government of India will also provide a fund of Rs 300 crore for each PM MITRA Park to incentivise manufacturing units to get established. This will be known as Competitiveness Incentive Support (CIS) and will be paid up to 3% of the turnover of a newly established unit in PM MITRA Park.

Taking steps inspired by the 5F (Farm to Fiber to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the Union Cabinet has approved to set up 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM Mitra) Parks in the country with a total outlay of 4445 cr over 5 years. pic.twitter.com/KBBsoUAy8Z — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 6, 2021

The PM #MITRA is a landmark decision of @mygovindia, led by our visionary PM @narendramodi Ji, to empower the textile sector!



With an outlay of Rs. 4,445 crore in a period of 5 years, it will also provide world-class infrastructure to attract investment! #PMMitra4Textiles pic.twitter.com/Tu9BrlYcih — Geetha Kothapalli (@Geethak_MP) October 6, 2021

Welcome the #CabinetDecisions taken today under PM @narendramodi’s leadership:



-Approval of 7 MITRA Parks. World class Industrial infrastructure will boost FDI and create an integrated textiles value chain.

An important step towards an #AatmanirbharBharat. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 6, 2021

Textile body AEPC hails PM MITRA Initiative

The Apparel Industry earlier praised the Central government’s initiative of setting up seven Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM-MITRA) Parks across the country. Appreciating the government’s initiative, the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Dr A Sakthivel on Wednesday dubbed the move as an initiative to make India's textile industry a global frontrunner. The AEPC Chairman extended his gratitude and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Commerce & Textiles Piyush Goyal for the PM MITRA Park scheme. In an official statement, he said that the PM MITRA park initiative is the seventh measure, among the series of initiatives taken by the government to promote Indian textiles.