PM Modi Accepted Joe Biden's Invitation To Attend Virtual Climate Change Summit: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted US President Joe Biden’s invitation for the climate change summit that is scheduled to take place virtually on April 22 and April 23. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on April 2 said PM Modi has accepted the invitation of US President Joe Biden for the Climate Summit. Bagchi informed that PM Modi has welcomed the initiative and is looking forward to attending the virtual summit. The spokesperson further added that US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry will be visiting New Delhi from April 5 to April 8.

Biden had announced the summit soon after assuming charge as the 46th President of the United States. According to the White House, Biden has invited 40 world leaders to the ‘Leaders Summit on Climate’. The summit will be hosted by Biden and will be live-streamed for public viewing. The key objectives of the summit are to discuss ways to reduce carbon emissions in the ongoing decade, mobilizing public and private funds to push the net-zero transition, and help countries that are most impacted by climate change.

The White House said that the leaders will also discuss the economic benefits of climate action, including job creation. One of the first things that Biden did after taking over the White House was to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement. Biden has said that the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as its new “Nationally Determined Contribution” under the Paris Agreement ahead of the summit.

Who all are invited?

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, British PM Boris Johnson, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Australian PM Scott Morrison are also expected to attend the summit. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also grace the meeting with her presence, said the White House. Some business and civil society leaders will also participate in the summit.

