PM Modi Accorded Guard Of Honour At Federal Chancellery In Berlin After Rousing Welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 2, began his three-nation visit as he landed in Germany's capital Berlin earlier today. The tour, which would last until May 4, will see PM Modi also visit two other European nations - Denmark and France, to engage in a dialogue with their respective leaders to strengthen strategic partnerships.

PM Modi's day in Berlin began with his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with whom he co-hosts the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

PM Modi, who has embarked on his tour with an aim to "boost the friendship between India and Germany", also received the Guard of Honour at the forecourt of the Federal Chancellery in Berlin after the Indian national anthem.

Before leaving for his trip, the PM had said, "My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices. Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India’s quest for peace and prosperity."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accorded the Guard of Honour at the forecourt of the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany.

Upon his arrival in the European nation, PM Modi was greeted by a huge crowd of Indian diaspora, who were heard chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". The Indian PM will also address a crowd of 2,000 people of the Indian diaspora in Berlin in an event that would last for about 45 minutes, according to sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Indian diaspora in Berlin amid his Europe visit



Watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/0JrEeX5jAD pic.twitter.com/zxOsc3lPn9 — Republic (@republic) May 2, 2022

PM Modi's popularity, which has garnered the highest approval rating of 77% according to Morning Consult, was on full show as a huge crowd of the Indian community gathered in traditional attires to see the Indian leader.

"We are very excited to have Prime Minister in our midst. Artists from all over the place have been brought in for cultural performances, which will be brief. People here are really looking to hear what the Prime Minister speaks about his vision", one of the organisers of PM Modi's address in Berlin told ANI.

In several visuals shared by the Prime Minister's Office, members of the Indian diaspora were seen spreading the Indian colours at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.

A flavour of India at the Brandenburg Gate!

PM Modi met with German Chancellor Scholz and the two will jointly address a Business Roundtable and interact with top CEOs of both countries with the goal of boosting the industry-to-industry cooperation and the post-COVID economic recovery.

"Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India's quest for peace and prosperity", PM Modi had said in his departure statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commences his meetings in Berlin; holds talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz



Follow #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/6PWgrANUuU pic.twitter.com/DXZV7yF7fn — Republic (@republic) May 2, 2022

The first day of PM Modi's visit also includes a private dinner with the German leader, following which he will take off for Denmark's Copenhagen to meet his counterpart Mette Frederiksen.