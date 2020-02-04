PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of Lying, Says 'Delhi Needs Leadership That Backs CAA, Art 370'

Prime Minister Modi, addressing a rally in Dwarka accused the Opposition--AAP and Congress of provoking people the contentious Citizenship law (CAA). Campaigning for his party, BJP, PM Modi added that the national capital requires leadership that backs the country on 'national security, CAA and abrogation of Article 370'.

He said, "The upcoming Delhi elections are the first elections of this decade. This decade will belong to India. India's development will depend on the decisions taken today. Delhi needs leadership that supports the country on all decisions of national security, such as CAA, Article 370. For their politics, for appeasement, will those who provoke people to be able to do good to Delhi?"

The prime minister further added that 'rumours and lies' by AAP and Congress is being watched by the people of Delhi. "After the Citizenship Amendment Act was enacted, the people of the country and Delhi have been watching from day one how rumors are being spread and lied by these people. People of Delhi are watching everything, understanding everything," PM Modi said, addressing a rally ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

With only three days left for the Delhi poll campaign to end, the BJP has drafted its 240 MPs in its push to capture power in the national capital and asked them to campaign for the party in colonies populated mostly by poor voters. BJP president J P Nadda made the announcement at its parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, party sources said.

Opposition attacks BJP

Hours before PM Modi's rally, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal challenged the party to disclose its chief ministerial candidate. Further adding that he was ready to debate anyone. Kejriwal said, "The country has changed after the Lok Sabha election when you reposed faith in the BJP. Delhi will change with this election."

Concurrent to the Prime Minister, Congress' Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Jangpura on Tuesday said that the BJP-led government is spreading hatred on the basis of religion. Gandhi said, "Hatred is not in our history, ours is a country of love. They (BJP) talk of religion, but no religion talks of violence."

The assembly polls will be held in the capital on February 8, and the campaign will end on February 6. Winning over poor voters, large numbers of whom are seen as support base of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, has been a key component of the BJP's strategy. The party has assigned election duties to its seasoned leaders, including Union ministers and state functionaries, as it seeks to oust the Arvind Kejriwal government from power.

