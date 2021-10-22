The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India created history and raced past the first world and other prominent nations by administering over 100 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to its citizens. PM Modi took note of the praise bestowed upon by the WHO Chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and went on to cherish the friendship that the two leaders share.

I welcome the support and partnership from my friend @DrTedros in the global fight against COVID-19. This reaffirms the Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the need of the hour to ensure #VaccineEquity globally.

🇮🇳’s #VaccineCentury is a key milestone in that direction! https://t.co/2nPL3UcQkx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

While taking reference from the Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which is a Sanskrit phrase that means 'the world is one family', PM Modi iterated that the need of the hour revolved around ensuring vaccine equity on a global level. Emphasising the same, PM Modi said via a tweet that the 'Vaccine Century' goal that India has achieved today is a key milestone in that direction.

WHO Chief lauds PM Modi's effort to protect citizens from COVID vulnerabilities

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus while congratulating PM Modi on achieving this historic feat also went on to praise the efforts of scientists, health workers, and the citizens of the nation in making this process a wholesome one. The WHO Chief also went on to emphasise that the milestone that India had achieved was targeted towards vaccine equity globally.

Congratulations, Prime Minister @narendramodi, the scientists, #healthworkers and people of #India, on your efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from #COVID19 and achieve #VaccinEquity targets.https://t.co/ngVFOszcmE — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 21, 2021

WHO's South-East Asia Regional Director, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh too congratulated India for creating “yet another milestone”. In a statement, Dr Singh hailed the “extraordinary feat in a short span” which according to her, would have been impossible without a “strong political leadership” among other factors. The WHO official stated that India’s progress must be viewed in the country’s “commendable commitment” to ensuring jabs are available globally.

India creates history, races ahead of superpowers in Vaccination charts

India on Thursday administered the highest number of COVID vaccine doses in the world. The figures read that the total number of doses registered as of Thursday was 1,00,06,44,700, of which 70,83,88,485 have been inoculated with one dose and 29,18,32,226 have been administered both doses. These figures clearly went on to prove India's dominance in the global vaccination charts as it surpassed prominent countries around the world.

India scripts history.



We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.



Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

Image: PIB, PTI, AP