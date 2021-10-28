Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 28, virtually participated and addressed the 18th ASEAN-India Summit at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei. PM Modi informed that 30 years of Indian and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) partnership will be celebrated as 'ASEAN-India Friendship Year'. ASEAN-India summits are held annually to engage at the highest level. Important international and regional developments including post- COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery was discussed.

PM Modi said, "India and ASEAN have had vibrant relations for thousands of years. Their glimpses show our shared values, traditions, languages, texts, architecture, culture, food, and drink. And that is why the unity and centrality of ASEAN have always been an important priority for India".

The year 2022 will mark the completion of 30 years of our partnership. India will also complete 75 years of its independence. I am very glad that we will celebrate this important milestone as 'ASEAN-India Friendship Year'.

Referring to difficult times amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Narendra Modi said that all the countries faced a lot of challenges when the world was infected with Coronavirus infections. He added that the challenging time was a test to check the strength of the India-ASEAN friendship. Modi said, "Our mutual cooperation in COVID era will keep strengthening our relations in future & form base for goodwill b/w our people".

Earlier Prime Minister had tweeted, "India remains committed to strengthening respect for shared values of multilateralism, rules-based international order, international law and sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. I look forward to participating in the 18th ASEAN-India Summit tomorrow."

PM Modi at East Asia Summit

In November 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended the 17th ASEAN-India Summit virtually. ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership is aimed at sharing a strong foundation of shared historical, geographical, and civilizational ties. ASEAN is central to our wider vision of the Indo-Pacific and our Act East Policy.

India and ASEAN meet regularly to hold several dialogues including a summit, ministerial meetings, and senior officials' meetings. Earlier in August 2021, External affairs minister, Dr S Jaishankar attended the ASEAN-India foreign ministers' meeting and EAS foreign ministers' virtually.

