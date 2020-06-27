PM Modi Addresses 90th Birth Anniversary Of Reverend Mar Thoma, Lauds His Work For Society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered an inaugural address at the 90th birth anniversary celebrations of Reverend Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan. While speaking to the followers of the Mar Thoma Church gathered via video-conferencing from India and abroad, PM Modi conveyed his greetings to the Reverend lauding him for devoting his life for the betterment of the nation and the society.

"The Mar Thoma Church is closely linked with the noble ideals of Saint Thomas, the Apostle of Lord Christ. India has always been open to spiritual influences from many sources. I convey my greetings to him, and I wish him a long life and best health," said PM Modi. "Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma has devoted his life for the betterment of our society and nation. He has been passionate about removal of poverty and empowerment of women," he added.

'Worked towards national integration'

PM Modi also evoked the role of the Mar Thoma church in India's freedom struggle reminding the nation that the church was at the forefront of working towards national integration since history.

"The Mar Thoma church played a role in India's freedom struggle. This church fought the Emergency. It is a matter of great pride that the Mar Thoma church is firmly rooted in Indian values. The contribution of the church has also been recognised at the national level," said PM Modi.

