Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII's) annual meeting on August 11, stated that India's economy is picking up the pace again and there exists newly-established confidence in the market owing to 'Make In India' initiatives. He asserted that 'Made in India' products have gained prominence and Indians are relatively more self-confident.

Previously PM Modi had established that the annual CII meet is set to deliberate on the Government of India's thriving approach to continue working with various stakeholders to strengthen the reform trajectory so that the collective vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is attained.

Founded in 1985, CII is a member-based association with non-governmental advocacy and trade association groups. The confederation intends to bolster academic, business, political and other leaders of the society to shape regional, global, trade and industry agendas.

'India's Foreign Exchange reserves at an all-time high': PM Modi

While addressing the virtual event, PM Modi highlighted remarkable milestones of the Indian economy. He elaborated that the country has witnessed record Foreign Direct Investment and the Forex (Foreign Exchange) reserve is at an all-time high. Considered as the health meter of a country, Foreign Exchange reserves are assets such foreign currencies, gold reserves, etc retained by central or regulatory banks or other monetary authority that influences exchange rates and maintains stability in financial markets. In July 2021, India's Forex reserves surged to a record high as it rose by $5.066 billion to touch a record high of $608.999 billion, as per data showed by the Reserve Bank of India.

"India was once apprehensive of foreign investment, is today welcoming all types of investments. India is taking major leaps in ease of doing business ranking today, " PM Modi stated.

PM Modi addresses annual CII meeting, 2021

Bringing to light the abstinence of risk-taking ability of previous governments, PM Modi highlighted that the youth of India are entering new sectors with fewer inhibitions. He highlighted the significant emergence of startups in India too.

Praising new-age entrepreneurs, the Prime Minister said, "They want to work hard, they want to take risks, they want to bring results. Yes, we belong to this place, we are seeing this sentiment in our youth today. Similar confidence is in India's startups today."

PM Modi further stated that the commercial coal mining reforms and reforms made in defence, space, and atomic sectors have opened them up for private sectors to explore. Increased private sector participation and reduced government interference in various sectors was possible because the government placed faith in the private sector, he added.

During the CII session, Tuhin Kant Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said that PM Modi-led government intends to privatise national commercial carrier Air India and state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp, this year.

The DIPAM Secretary said, "Our disinvestment is back on track. We intend to privatize Air India this year and are also aiming for BPCL privatisation this year itself."

'India ready to take big risks': PM Modi

While stating that Goods and Services Tax (GST) was stuck for several years owing to the previous government, PM Modi assured that his government was prepared to take the biggest risks in the interest of the nation.

"GST was stuck for a long time as the previous government lacked political will. But today, GST has not only been implemented but is also at a record high," he stated.

Furthermore, PM Modi lauded the bond between GoI and industry and manufacturers.

“In the midst of such a huge crisis, we are seeing a strengthening of ties between the government and the manufacturing sector," he said.

'Our aim is to strengthen brand India': PM Modi

PM Modi, while addressing the CII Annual meeting stated that Indians are beginning to trust and adopt homegrown and indigenous products which marks a paradigm shift. He mentioned the fascination that lingers in a person's mind in relation to foreign goods and how the sentiments towards Indian products have changed recently. He also brought to light that homegrown products were promoted under foreign brands, earlier. He outlined the prevalence of 'Make In India' products in the market and the sense of self-reliance that it has brought about.