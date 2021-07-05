PM Modi Addresses CoWIN Global Conclave As India Offers To Open Platform For All Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday kickstarted the Co-WIN Global Conclave, an event through which India is gearing up to offer its vaccination portal to other countries to run their own COVID-19 vaccination in drives. As per reports, over 50 countries including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda, have shown interest in adopting the Co-WIN portal, a digital platform, to run their COVID-19 vaccination drives. To meet their interests, the country is going to create an open-source version of the portal and through the Co-WIN Global Conclave, it is going to introduce it to the countries for the first time.

PM Modi addresses Co-WIN Global Conclave

Delivering the opening speech, PM Modi outlined that no other pandemic has been anywhere close to COVID-19 in the past 100 years, which makes overcoming it in isolation impossible for any country. Having said that, he added that India has been committed to sharing all our experiences, expertise and resources with the global community in this pandemic despite all the constraints. "Technology is an integral part of our fight against the pandemic, and luckily software is one area where there are no resource constraints that is why we have made our COVID tracking and tracing open source as soon as it was technically feasible." He further added, "With nearly 200 users the Aarogya Setu app is a readily available package for developers. Having been used in India, you can be sure that it has been tested in the real world of speed and scale."

Co-WIN soon to be available to all countries

Moving on to vaccination PM Modi stated, that keeping in mind its need, India planned to go for a fully digital route. Reasoning it, he added, "In today's globalized world, if we need to return to normalcy in the post-COVID era, such a digital approach is essential. After all, people must be able to prove that they have been vaccinated, and such proof should be safe secure and trustworthy." Moving on to another important reason for following a digital approach, he added, "Given how precious the dose of vaccination is, governments are also concerned and are making sure that each dose is tracked and wastage is minimized and all of this is not possible without an end to end digital approach."

He affirmed that the Indian civilization considers the entire world as one family and that is why Co-WIN was being prepared to make open source. "Soon it will be available to all countries," he concluded.

Co-WIN was introduced by the central government in January when the vaccination drive against Covid-19 began. The platform allows beneficiaries to book their slots for vaccination in a few simple steps, without having to stand in long queues. Moreover, it also provides you with a digital certificate, which you can produce whenever needed, and there is no chance of it getting lost.

So far, over 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered with the help of this platform.