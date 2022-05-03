PM Modi Addresses Denmark's Indian Diaspora; 'When India Grows, World's Poverty Reduces'

After talks with the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Copenhagen. Speaking in length about the progress in India, he began his speech by expressing gratitude to the Indian community in Denmark for the "grand welcome".

Addressing the crowd, the Prime Minister said, "The presence of Danish PM Mette Frederiksen here is evidence of the love and respect she has for the Indian community."

"Due to coronavirus, for a long time, everyone's life was running in the virtual model in a way. As soon as some movement was possible last year, Denmark PM Frederiksen was the first head of government to be welcomed to India. It shows the strengthening of India and Denmark's ties. Our Green Strategic Partnership is guided by Prime Minister Frederiksen's personal priorities, and her values. My discussions with her today will give new strength and energy to the relations between the two countries," PM Modi said.

He mentioned, "I will go to meet her Majesty, the Queen of Demark after this. Tomorrow, I will hold an Indo-Nordic meet. A new possibility is likely to emerge in this second Indo-Nordic meet. Social harmony, values of oneness, and co-existence are the same in all Indians and this is our power. Those who are connected to Indian roots, naturally have respect for the law and order of that country. Indian peace-loving nature is appreciated all over the work. An Indian, wherever he goes in the world, he sincerely contributes to his karmabhoomi, to that country. Many times when I meet world leaders, they tell me with pride about the achievements of the Indian community settled in their countries."

Further addressing the jam-packed hall in Denmark, he said, "The diversity of the Indian community is a power that makes us feel alive in each moment. We have different languages but share the same sentiment. Inclusiveness and cultural diversity are the strengths of the Indian community that gives us all a sense of vitality. The period of thousands of years has developed these values within us. When our eating plate changes, our taste changes. But the Indian way of pleading with affection over and over again does not change. We stand together for nation protection, unite together to build nations," the 71-year-old added.

Additionally, PM Modi in Denmark also gave the message of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. He said, "Vasudev kutumbhakam concept is extensively spread, is deep-rooted and is higher than the Himalayas. Whatever India is achieving today, that achievement is not only of India, but it is almost one-fifth of humanity. When India alleviates people from poverty, the world's poverty is reduced."

"By breaking stereotypes and silos, the success achieved takes the nation upward. When I spoke of digital India, many questions were asked. In the last five years, India's data consumption has increased multifold. This has opened the gate for 'Digital India'. India was nowhere mentioned in startups earlier. Today, India is the third biggest ecosystem for start-ups. During the troubled times of COVID-19, India's youth was producing a unicorn every month. The speed has increased to one unicorn per week in 2022. The world is understanding that with the increase in power of India, the world's power also increases," PM Modi in Denmark elaborated.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, PM Modi further said, "As the pharmacy, India stood with the world by sending medicines, and medical equipment during COVID-19, with a vision of service to humanity. Today, India is a big digital-global power. We share this power with the world. India has speed and scale along with values of sharing and caring. Investment in India is for global good. India has a minuscule role in damaging the climate. We have no role in causing the climate crisis. We are people, who see God as plants, and who treat rivers as mothers."