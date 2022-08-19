PM Modi Addresses 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' In Goa Virtually; Highlights 4 Pillars Of Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the ‘Har Ghar Jal Utsav’ event held in Goa's Panaji. PM Modi in his address lauded Goa for achieving 100 percent piped water supply in rural areas. He further highlighted the four main pillars of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Congratulating the government of Goa for achieving the milestone of being the first state to be certified with ‘Har Ghar Jal’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Goa has played an unmatched role. The state has played a vital role in the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ initiative. Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have also become 'Har Ghar Jal' Certified Union Territories.”

10 crore rural households connected to facility of clean water through pipes: PM Modi

“India’s growth is linked to Swach Bharat Abhiyan. Water security is the need of the hour and today 10 crore rural households in the country have been connected to the facility of clean water through pipes. This is a big success of the government’s campaign to deliver water to each house,” PM Modi said.

Speaking about ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, PM Modi said, “I want to congratulate each and everyone, especially women and sisters for this achievement. Women of our nation are highly affected by water scarcity. Jal Jeevan Mission is not just a government scheme but a mission to provide water to every household in the country.”

PM Modi highlighted four pillars of the Jal Jeevan mission

Jan Bhagidaari- People’s Participation

Jan Sajhedaari- Stakeholders’s partnership

Rajnaitic Icchashakti- Political will

Sansaadhano Ka Upyog- Optimum Utilisation of resources

One lakh villages in different states have become ODF plus: PM Modi

Hailing the country for becoming ODF plus, PM Modi said, “The country has also achieved important milestones in this regard. Now more than one lakh villages in different states of the country have become ODF plus. The third achievement of the country is related to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. A few years back with the efforts of all countrymen, the country was declared open defecation free. After this, we had resolved to make villages ODF plus.”

Talking about the challenges of the nation, PM Modi said, It doesn't take that much effort to form a govt, but hard work is needed to form a country. We all have chosen the path to build a country, so we are constantly solving the present & future challenges of the country.

Bigger vision is needed for development: PM Modi

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, PM Modi said, “People who do not care about the country are not bothered about the present and future of the country as well. Such people will make big promises for water but will never work for it with a bigger vision.”

Further speaking about wetlands in India, PM Modi said, “The number of Ramsar sites- wetlands in India has also increased to 75 in which 50 sites are added in last eight years. The government of India is trying its level best to provide water security.”

“Around seven crore households have been connected with piped water facility under Jal Jeevan Mission in last three years. This is a big achievement for the nation. In seven decades of Independence, only three crore households had piped water facilities,” PM Modi said

Notably, the event was held at Institute Menezes Braganza in Panaji of Goa. It was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Nilesh Cabral, State Minister for Public works.