PM Modi Addresses Inaugural Session Of 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 17 November, addressed the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Shimla, via video conferencing. During his address at the event, he said that democracy is not just a system for India. "Democracy is the nature of India, it is the natural tendency of India."

Addressing the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference. https://t.co/wpyaE2G6Qk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2021

He noted, "We have to take the country to newer heights, achieve extraordinary goals in the years to come. These resolutions will be fulfilled only by 'everyone's effort'. And in democracy, when we talk about 'Sabka Prayas' in the federal system of India, then the role of all states is its major foundation." PM added, "Be it the solution to long-pending issues of northeast or completion of big development projects halted for decades - there are numerous works like these that have been completed by the nation in the last few yrs with efforts of everyone. Biggest example- Corona -is before us."

The Prime Minister remarked, "The traditions and arrangements of our house should be Indian in nature. Our policies, our laws should strengthen the spirit of Indianness, the resolve of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' Most importantly, our own conduct in the house should be according to Indian values. It's the responsibility of all of us."

PM Modi address All India Presiding Officers’ Conference

PM Modi also mentioned that "Our country is full of diversity. In our journey of the development of thousands of years, we have come to realize that even in the midst of diversity, flows the grand and divine unbroken stream of unity. This unbroken stream of unity, cherishes our diversity, preserves it."

He stated, "Can 3-4 days in a year be kept in the house in such a way in which public representatives doing something special for the society tell their experience, tell the country about this aspect of their social life also. You will see, along with other people's representatives, other people of the society will also get to learn a lot from this." He added, "Can we think of setting a separate time for Quality Debate as well? Such a debate in which dignity, seriousness is fully followed, no one should make political slurs on anyone. In a way, it is the healthiest time of the house, a healthy day."

During the event, PM Modi also proposes the "One Nation One Legislative Platform" idea. He said, "I have an idea of ​​'One Nation One Legislative Platform'. A portal that not only gives the necessary technological boost to our parliamentary system but also works to connect all the democratic units of the country." He added, "Next 25 years are very important for India. In this, we can implement only one mantra - duty, duty & duty."

All India Presiding Officers’ Conference

In 2021, the All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), the supreme body of India's legislatures, will mark its hundredth anniversary. The 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference will be held in Shimla on November 17-18, 2021, to honour AIPOC's centennial year. Also, Shimla hosted the first Conference in 1921. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, and the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha were also present at the occasion.

Image: ANI