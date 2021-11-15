PM Modi Addresses Janjatiya Gaurav Divas In Bhopal; To Inaugurate Rani Kamlapati Station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the recently redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station during his visit to Madhya Pradesh today, November 15. As per the official statement by the railway ministry on Sunday, PM Modi will contribute in multiple ways to help the railways in the state.

The revamped Rani Kamlapati Railway station is named after the brave and fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom and is Madhya Pradesh’s first world-class railway station. The station has been redeveloped in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode and is given the label of being a green building equipped with the latest amenities and has also included several facilities for the physically challenged citizens so that they can have easy access to the station. The station was redeveloped as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport.

PM Modi addresses Janjatiya Gaurav Divas Mahasammelan in Bhopal

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tribute to the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. "Respectful tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji on his birth anniversary. Along with giving a sharp edge to the freedom movement, he always struggled to protect the interests of the tribal society. His contribution to the country will always be remembered," he wrote on Twitter.

Addressing a gathering in Bhopal, Prime Minister Modi said, "Bhagwan Birsa Munda and countless other freedom fighters fought for freedom so that our people can take their own decisions and empower the weak. They also spoke against social evils," and added that the Government of India "is committed to doing everything possible to protect and celebrate the glorious tribal culture." The Indian Prime Minister was participating in the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas Mahasammelan to commemorate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

PM Modi called 15 November 2021 a special day as "We are marking Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, Statehood Day of Jharkhand, and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

The Prime Minister after addressing the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas Mahasammelan will leave for the Rani Kamalapati Station. The inauguration is scheduled to start at 3:10 pm and is expected to be a half an hour event. PM Modi will then board a plane to depart for Delhi from the Raja Bhoj airport at 4:20 pm.