PM Modi Hails Role Of Jawans In Surgical Strike, Avers 'India Gave Befitting Reply'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Indian Army soldiers at the Brigade Headquarters in Nowshera Sector, Rajouri District in Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi stated that he has celebrated every Diwali with the Indian Army. His visit comes amid an ongoing operation against terrorists in Poonch-Rajouri area. During his speech, PM Modi said that Nowshera had been targted by the enemies, but Indian Army gave a befitting reply and ensured that Jammu and Kashmir was secured. He also hailed the martyrs of the Nowshera Sector.

One of the key highlights of PM Modi's speech was the 2016 surgical strikes against Pakistani terrorists. The Prime Minister remarked that every the role of the brigade at Nowshera fills every Indian with pride. PM Modi asserted that he will always remember the day of the surgical strikes.

#LIVE | I still remember how we planned and executed everything during Surgical Strike, how I waited for phone calls. There have been several attempts to disrupt peace after surgical strike, but we stood strong every time: PM Modi



Watch here - https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/8A6t50SI9C — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2021

It fills every Indian with pride on the role this brigade played during the surgical strike: PM Modi to army jawans at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/LO1GTxSxRp — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

"I will always remember that day as I had vowed that before the sunset all soldiers should return. I was always waiting for the phone call to hear that our soldiers have returned after carrying out the surgical strikes. After the surgical strikes, there were many attempts to hinder the situation here. It happens now too, but everytime terrorism gets a befitting reply by our soldiers," said PM Modi

PM Modi pays tributes to bravehearts in Nowshera

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Nowshera and paid tribute to the bravehearts who lost their lives in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir. Following his speech, the Prime Minister is expected to have lunch with the Army Jawans who are away from their homes. In addition, he also interacted with the soldiers.

#BREAKING | PM Modi pays tribute to bravehearts in Jammu and Kashmir, lays wreath at Brigade Headquarters in Nowshera.



Watch #LIVE here: https://t.co/aPPzyhl1dj pic.twitter.com/LBXTmEJSDx — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2021

2016 Uri Surgical Strike

The 2016 Uri surgical strike was carried out in response to a terrorist attack. In September, terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed entered an Indian Army brigade headquarters in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir and killed over 20 soldiers. Following the attacks, elite soldiers from the Indian Army, including commandos from various units of the Para (Special Forces) forces were deployed across the border on the Pakistani side. The Indian Army soldiers carried out attacks on multiple terror launchpads from where terrorists were infiltrating into India.