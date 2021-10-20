PM Modi Addresses Joint Conference Of CVC & CBI; Gives Strong Message Against Corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the joint press conference of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In a strong message against corruption, PM Modi said that it snatches away and deprives common citizens of their rights while hindering the collective progress of the nation. In addition, he remarked that corruption also affects the collective strength of the nation.

'Government does not spare anyone': PM Modi

In addition, Prime Minister Modi also remarked that in the last seven years, the government has instilled a belief in people that corruption can be countered. Speaking about government schemes, PM Modi said that people do not need to go through unnecessary transactions or middlemen to obtain the benefits of government schemes. In addition, the Prime Minister asserted that the government does not show mercy to anyone who cheats the country or loots the poor.

During his speech, PM Modi also said that people of 'New India' are no longer ready to accept that 'corruption is a part of the system'. He instead asserted that India now seeks a transparent system, an efficient process and smooth governance. According to PM Modi, the Union government has taken measures to reduce the interference of the government in the lives of the people by focusing on 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' instead of 'Maximum Government Control'. Modi also stated that the government has eliminated layers of document verification and made the government procedures hassle-free.

"Today, the government trusts the citizens of the country and does not look at them with suspicion. This trust has also shut down many avenues of corruption," said PM Modi

"In the last few years, thousands of compliances have been eliminated and in the coming years, we aim to reduce more compliances," PM Modi added

'PM Gatishakti National Master Plan'

Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the 'PM Gatishakti National Master Plan' and said that it aims to tackle the issues arising during decision-making. PM Modi also asserted that in the era of trust and technology, the trust of the country in its people should be equally important. In a strong-worded message, PM Modi said that it is important for one to consider 'Nation first'. In his concluding remarks, the PM called for a collective fight against corruption. He asserted that with growing technology, cybercrime and cyber fraud are also posing a big challenge. Therefore, PM Modi urged people to discuss those issues in detail.

"In order to strengthen the country's fight against corruption, your efforts are equally important. We shouldn't leave the fight against corruption only to the agencies," said PM Modi

Cyber crime and cyber fraud are also becoming serious crimes. I hope you will discuss them in detail as well.



(Image: @BJP4India/Twitter)