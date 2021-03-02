PM Modi Addresses Maritime India Summit 2021; Hails Nation's Commitment To Blue Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maritime India Summit 2021 through video conferencing, on Tuesday. PM said the nation is very sincere to emerge as a leading blue economy of the world and pointed out that the government aims to operationalise 23 waterways by 2030. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was also present at the event via video conferencing.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases the e-book 'Maritime India Vision 2030', at the Maritime India Summit. pic.twitter.com/RyjTUH21fE — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

READ | AIADMK To Give 10-15 Seats To Vijaykanth's DMDK After 2nd Round Of Alliance Talks: Sources

The Prime Minister said that India is a natural leader in the maritime sector with a rich history and its port is one of the most important trading centres. India's leading focus area in the maritime sector includes- upgrade current infrastructure, create new generation infrastructure, and boost the reform journey among others.

'India a natural leader': PM Modi

"The Summit brings together many stakeholders relating to this sector. I am sure we will achieve great success in boosting the maritime economy. India is a natural leader in this sector. Our nation has a rich maritime history. Civilisation flourished on our coasts. For thousand of years, our ports have been important trading centres. Our coasts connected India to the world. Through this Summit, I want to invite the world to come to India and be a part of our growth trajectory. India is very sincere about growing in the maritime sector and emerging as the leading blue economy of the world," he said, reported ANI.

PM Modi stated that the government is investing in waterways in a way that was never seen before. Domestic waterways are found to be cost-effective and environment friendly for transporting freight.

"Through these steps, we aim to give strength to our vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This productivity gain not only helps our ports but also boost the overall economy by making our products more competitive. We aim to operationalize 23 waterways by 2030. India has as many as 189 lighthouses across its vast coastline. We have drawn up a program for developing tourism in the land adjacent to 78 lighthouses," he said, reported ANI.

READ | China Rages As US Report Accuses It Of Cyber Attack On India's Power Grid; Mum On RedEcho

Minister of State (MoS) Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Independent Charge) Mansukh Mandaviya was also present virtually at the event and said the summit is one of the biggest virtual summit in the world attended by 1.7 lakh participants from more than 100 nations.

"In the three-day summit, we will have ministers from eight nations, over 50 global CEOs and more than 160 speakers which include 115 international speakers from 24 nations and 1.7 lakh participants from more than 100 nations," Mandaviya said, reported ANI.

Prime Minister Modi launched the Sagar Manthan- Mercantile Maritime Domain Awareness Centre and e-book of maritime vision 2030, which aims to make the Indian maritime industry at par with the top global benchmark in the next 10 years. The Maritime India Summit 2021 is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform www.maritimeindiasummit.in from March 2 to March 4 via video conferencing.

READ | TMC Questions UP CM's Bengal Rally Amid Hathras Shooting; Yogi Govt 'won't Spare Anyone'

READ | Gujarat Civic Polls Results 2021 LIVE: BJP Leads In Early Trends; Congress-AAP Vie For 2nd

(With ANI Inputs)

'India- a natural leader in the Maritime sector with a rich history', says PM Modi