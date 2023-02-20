PM Modi Addresses Migration Issues And Investing In Infra To Generate Jobs In Uttarakhand

While addressing the Rozgar Mela virtually on Monday, February 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that, in addition to creating a variety of job opportunities, his administration is actively investing in infrastructure in Uttarakhand to make life easier for people living in remote locations.

"Be it workers for construction, engineering, or raw material businesses and small traders, job opportunities are growing. With a rise in demand in the transport sector, youth (in Uttarakhand) are getting fresh employment opportunities," PM Modi said.

Addressing the issue of migration of people from Uttarakhand to urban areas, he claimed that better digital and road connectivity in the hill state will give them work opportunities in their area, especially in the domestic tourism sector.

"We have to change the old thinking that says ‘Pahar ka pani aur Pahar ki jawani’ as it doesn’t serve the locals residing in the hills. We must change it," he said, adding there have been continuous efforts by the government to send youth back to their villages while providing them with better employment avenues.

Rozgar Mela

PM Modi addressed Rozgar Mela, an initiative of the Central government to provide jobs, virtually on Monday, February 20.

PM Modi launched the concept of Rozgar Mela on the occasion of Dhanteras in the year 2022. The Central government launched the campaign with a view to providing employment and staging a platform for recruitment.