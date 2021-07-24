PM Modi Addresses Nation On Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day; Cites Lord Buddha's Mantras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on account of Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day on Saturday. During his speech, PM Modi remarked that Indians celebrate Guru Purnima on the same day. In addition, he further remarked that Lord Buddha had given his first sermon today.

PM Modi addressed nation on Ashadha Purnima

"Wishing you all a very Happy Dhamma Chakra Day and Ashadha Purnima. Today we also celebrate Guru Purnima and on this day Lord Buddha gave his first knowledge to the world after attaining enlightenment," said PM Modi

आप सभी को धम्म चक्र प्रवर्तन दिवस और आषाढ़ पूर्णिमा की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।



आज हम गुरु पूर्णिमा भी मनाते हैं और आज के ही दिन भगवान बुद्ध ने बुद्धत्व की प्राप्ति के बाद अपना पहला ज्ञान संसार को दिया था।



- पीएम @narendramodi — BJP (@BJP4India) July 24, 2021

Citing a popular saying, PM Modi further stated that 'perfection is where knowledge lies'. PM Modi added that it is natural that knowledge becomes synonymous with the welfare of the world when Buddha himself is the preacher. The Prime Minister stated that when Buddha speaks, words are not just said, but the Dhamma Chakra is enforced.

PM Modi remarked that Buddha had given sermons to just five disciples, but today it is followed by people across the world. He added that Lord Buddha had enlightened on the source of the entire life, including sorrows and its reasons. However, PM Modi remarked that Buddha had also assured people that one can win against sorrows.

"He gave us eight mantras for life," said PM Modi

In Sarnath, Lord Buddha told us the source of the entire life. He told us about sorrow & its reasons. He assured us that one can win against sorrows, he even told us the way to do so. He gave us eight mantras for life: PM Modi speaks at Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme pic.twitter.com/mqrSCb2Pd4 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 and relevance of Lord Buddha

PM Modi stated that as humanity faces the biggest crisis due to COVID-19, Lord Buddha becomes more relevant during such times. PM Modi asserted that India has proved that it can face the biggest challenges by following the path of Lord Buddha. "Today humanity is facing the same crisis in the form of corona pandemic, when Lord Buddha becomes even more relevant to us," said PM Modi

"How can we face the biggest challenge only by following the path of Lord Buddha. India has proved this," he added

आज कोरोना महामारी के रूप में मानवता के सामने वैसा ही संकट है, जब भगवान बुद्ध हमारे लिए और भी प्रासंगिक हो जाते हैं।



भगवान बुद्ध के मार्ग पर चलकर ही बड़ी से बड़ी चुनौती का सामना हम कैसे कर सकते हैं।



भारत ने ये करके दिखाया है।



- पीएम @narendramodi — BJP (@BJP4India) July 24, 2021

Moreover, he remarked that countries are standing together and have become each other's strength. PM Modi also hailed the International Buddhist Confederation for the Care with Prayer initiative. "The Care with Prayer initiative of the International Buddhist Confederation is also commendable in this direction," said PM Modi