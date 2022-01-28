PM Modi Addresses NCC Cadets, Expresses Happiness Over Increased Women Participation

PM Modi on January 28 addressed cadets at the Cariappa Ground. While addressing them, PM Modi said, "Once a Cadet always a Cadet!". While he was addressing the cadets, 'Vande Matram' slogans echoed at the Cariappa Ground. The highlights of his address can be checked here. PM Modi in his address not only motivated the cadets but also talked about how to promote vocal for local and also support Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

PM Modi on daughters taking admission in Sainik schools

PM Modi highlighted the fact that now daughters of the country are taking admission in Sainik Schools. He said, "The daughters of the country are flying fighter planes in the Air Force. It should be our effort that more girls be included in NCC."

PM Modi said, "At a time when the world looks up to India with hope & dependence, we have a huge responsibility on our shoulders especially our yuva shakti." He further said that India's youth have taken India to world's Top 3 in Startups. Over 50 unicorns have come into existence during COVID-19 with a value of over 7,500 crore. All the unicorns are solving problems of the country and are working with the mantra of 'Nation First'.

PM Modi further said, "Today, when an Indian sportsperson participates in any tournament, 130 crore Indians stand behind them. Our players don't play for medals but for representing India on a global map."

जिस देश का युवा, राष्ट्र प्रथम की सोच के साथ आगे बढ़ने लगता है, उसे कोई दुनिया की कोई ताकत रोक नहीं सकती।



आज खेल के मैदान में, भारत की सफलता भी इसका एक बड़ा उदाहरण है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 28, 2022

PM Modi said, "This year the country is celebrating Azadi ka #AmritMahotsav & when the youth become part of such historic event then we see glimpses of our yuva shakti who will fulfil our dreams when we achieve 100 years of independence in 2047. He further said, "Today, to fulfil my responsibilities as the Prime Minister of India, I draw my strength from the principles I learned during NCC training".

मुझे गर्व है कि मैं भी कभी आपकी तरह ही एनसीसी का सक्रिय कैडेट रहा हूँ।



मुझे एनसीसी में जो ट्रेनिंग मिली, जो जानने सीखने को मिला, आज देश के प्रति अपनी जिम्मेदारियों के निर्वहन में मुझे उससे असीम ताकत मिलती है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 28, 2022

Youth can play a big role in promoting 'Vocal for Local': PM Modi

PM Modi also talked about the vocal for local campaign. He believes that youth can play a huge role in the campaign 'Vocal for Local'. If the youth of India is determined to use only what the labour of an Indian has been involved in the making of an Indian, the sweat of an Indian, then India's fate can change.

"From today till the next 25 years, we have to align all our actions, keeping our nation in mind. We have to take #AatmaNirbharBharat & #Vocal4Local to newer heights," says PM Modi

Throwback!



I am proud that I have once been an active cadet of NCC like you: PM @narendramodi at NCC Rally at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/VbnBZSAyMV — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) January 28, 2022

सभी युवा, वोकल फॉर लोकल के अभियान में बहुत बड़ी भूमिका निभा सकते हैं।



अगर भारत के युवा ठान लें कि जिस चीज के निर्माण में किसी भारतीय का श्रम लगा है, किसी भारतीय का पसीना बहा, सिर्फ वही चीज इस्तेमाल करेंगे, तो भारत का भाग्य बदल सकता है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 28, 2022

NCC cadets can run an awareness campaign about misinformation

PM Modi said, "Today, on one hand, there are wonderful possibilities related to digital technology and information, on the other hand, there are dangers of misinformation. NCC cadets can run an awareness campaign for this." He motivated them to run a campaign.