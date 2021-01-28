PM Modi Addresses NCC Rally In Delhi; Lauds Cadets And Says, 'you've Made Nation Proud'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi. Talking about the NCC's parade on Republic Day, the Prime Minister said that the NCC cadets had displayed some brilliant performances and also made the nation proud. Stating that the disciplined countries dominate across the world, PM Modi said that in India, NCC can play a pivotal role in adding discipline in social life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "From floods to any other natural disasters, NCC cadets have helped the people of India during such calamities. Lakhs of cadets also helped the administration to serve the society during COVID."

PM Modi address NCC Rally in Delhi

Addressing the NCC Rally. Watch. https://t.co/NZM0oegqGm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2021

While stating that lakhs of NCC cadets working closely with the administration & society throughout the Coronavirus pandemic is laudable, the Prime Minister said that it is the responsibility of all to fulfil the civil duties which are stated in India's constitution. He said, "Last year, on August 15, it was announced that near coastal and border areas, new responsibility will be given to NCC in 175 districts of the country. For this, the India Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force has been training 1 lakh NCC cadets, out of which one-third are females."

Asserting that the Government has tried to widen the role of NCC, PM Modi said that the participation of NCC in commanding India's land and sea borders has increased significantly. Remarking that the role of youth power and contribution of youth power is the most important in the realisation of all goals, the Prime Minister said that he sees a national servant as well as a national protector in everyone.

PM Modi said, "NCC has seen a 35 per cent increase in girl cadets. Every front of our defence forces is being opened for females. India's strong daughters are ready to battle it out against the enemies. India needs your bravery."

During his address at the NCC Rally, PM Modi informed that the Government has increased the number of firing simulators from 1 to 98. He said that the number of micro-light flight simulators, too have been increased from 5 to 48 and rowing simulators from 11 to 60. "The opportunity to be the best of the ordinary and the extraordinary," he added. Speaking about Field Marshal KM Cariappa, after whom the field at which NCC Rally took place has been named, PM Modi said that he is a big inspiration for everyone as his life is full of many stories of valours. Pointing towards Cariappa's strategic skills, he said that his skills have India a decisive edge in the war.

Pointing towards India's ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said that India in the past years have shown that be it a virus or the challenge of the border, it's capable of taking every step to protect itself. He said, "Whether it is the safety cover of the vaccine or the modern missile, the intentions of those challenging India, India is capable on every front."

