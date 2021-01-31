PM Modi Addresses Prabuddha Bharata's Anniversary; Reminisces Vivekananda's Philosophy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 125th-anniversary celebrations of the 'Prabuddha Bharata' journal where he lauded Swami Vivekananda for manifesting the 'spirit of the nation' through his work. "Swami Vivekananda named this journal as Prabuddha Bharata to manifest the spirit of our nation. He wanted to create an awakened India. Those who understand Bharat, are aware that it is beyond just political or territorial entity," said PM Modi.

"Swami Vivekananda saw India as a cultural consciousness that has been living & breathing for centuries, an India that only emerges stronger after every challenge despite contrary predictions. He wanted to make India 'Prabuddha' or awakened," he added.

PM Modi also highlighted how the late stalwart believed that poverty was the root cause of all problems in society. "Poverty had to be removed from the nation. He gave topmost importance to this," he said.

Talking about the Centre's schemes for the upliftment of the poor, PM Modi said, "If the poor cannot access banks, banks must reach them – that is the Jan Dhan Yojana. If the poor cannot access insurance, it must reach them – this is Jan Suraksha scheme. If the poor cannot access healthcare, it must reach them – this is Ayushman Bharat scheme."

He also spoke about how Vivekananda hailed the power of the youth and how he saw them as a 'powerhouse' for transforming India. "Swami Ji had big dreams for India because he had immense faith in India's youth. He saw them as a powerhouse of skill and self-confidence. He had said - "Give me 100 energetic youngsters and I shall transform India," said the PM.

Prabuddha Bharata Journal

A monthly journal of the Ramakrishna Order, some of the nation's greatest personalities contributed to the glory of 'Prabuddha Bharata' which was seen as an important medium for spreading the message of India's ancient spiritual wisdom in the pre-independent era.

Hosting an array of topics, the Prabuddha Bharata discussed culture, spirituality, philosophy, history, psychology, art, and other social issues through the words of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Sister Nivedita, Sri Aurobindo, former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, among others.

The journal first started its publication from Chennai (erstwhile Madras) in 1896 and then later shifted to Uttarakhand's Mayavati from 1899 and it has been published from there ever since.

(With Agency Inputs)