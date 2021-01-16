PM Modi Addresses Startup India Summit, Launches Rs 1,000 Crore Start-Up India Seed Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with startups via video-conferencing during the ‘Prarambh: StartUpIndia International Summit' on Saturday where he spoke about how start-ups were being looked at with more enthusiasm compared to regular jobs in recent times. "Earlier, on hearing about a startup people used to ask 'why don't you do a job?'. But now people say a job is alright, but why not create your own start-up," said PM Modi. PM Modi also shared how India was accepted as one of the biggest startup ecosystems in the world harbouring more than 41,000 startups across the fields of IT, Health and Agriculture.

"India is one of the biggest startup ecosystems in the world. More than 41,000 startups including nearly 5,700 startups in IT sector, 3,600 in the health sector and 1,700 startups in agriculture are engaged in work. These startups are changing the demographic character of business," added PM Modi.

Moreover, the Prime Minister announced that the Centre was launching a Rs 1,000 crore Start-Up India Seed Fund to help new startups grow in the country. "We are trying to create a startup system which is based on the mantra 'of the youth, by the youth, for the youth," he said.

Read: In Emotion-laden Speech, PM Modi Flags Off India's Historic COVID-19 Vaccination drive

Read: PM Modi To Address Startup India International Summit On Saturday

Startup India International Summit

The fifth Prarambh: Startup India International Summit is being organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The summit, first launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held on January 15-16.

The two-day summit is being organised as a follow-up of the PM's announcement made at the fourth BIMSTEC Summit held in Kathmandu in August 2018 where India committed to host the BIMSTEC Startup Conclave.

The fifth edition of the Startup India International Summit will witness the participation of over 25 countries and more than 200 global speakers. As per a release of the Prime Minister's Office, the summit will be the largest startup confluence organised by the Government of India since the launch of the Startup India initiative hosting 24 sessions with a focus on enhancing multilateral cooperation and engagement with countries from around the globe.

Read: India Under PM Modi Has Fought Most Successful Battle Against Coronavirus In The World: Amit Shah

Read: COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout: Netizens Hail PM Modi's 'Atmanirbhar' Initiative

(With Agency Inputs)