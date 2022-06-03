PM Modi Addresses UP Investors Summit; Says 'India Growing The Fastest Among G-20 Nations'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, addressed the groundbreaking ceremony of the third Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit after inaugurating 1,406 projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore. The projects were in diverse fields, including agriculture, IT and Electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, handloom and textile.

At the beginning of his speech, Prime Minister Modi thanked investors for putting their trust in the Yuva Shakti of Uttar Pradesh. He hailed the youth power of Uttar Pradesh and said that they have the power to give "new flight and height to investors' dreams and resolutions". The Prime Minister further assured that the dedication, hard work, strength and understanding of the youth will fulfil all the resolutions and dreams of the investors.

"Today, agreements of investment of more than Rs 80,000 crore have been done here. This record investment will create thousands of employment opportunities. This shows the growing confidence in the growth story of India as well as Uttar Pradesh. I congratulate the youth of UP and the upcoming generations as they will be most benefitted from it," PM Modi said.

'India fastest-growing among G-20 economies': PM Modi

PM Modi informed that the global situation that has emerged in the world today has also brought great opportunities for India. "Only our democratic India has the power to meet the trustworthy partner the world is looking for today. Today the world is also looking at India's potential and appreciating India's performance. During the COVID-19 pandemic, India didn't stop instead we increased the pace of our reforms and we can see the result today," he added.

Speaking about the growing economy, PM Modi said, "We are growing the fastest among the G-20 economies. India is at number two on the Global Retail Index and we are the third-largest energy consumer country in the world. Last year, a record Foreign direct investment (FDI) of $84 billion came from more than 100 countries of the world. India has set a new record by exporting merchandise worth more than $417 billion i.e. more than Rs 30 lakh crore in the last financial year".

Iterating that the BJP-led NDA government has completed eight years at the Center, PM Modi said that through these eight years the BJP government has gone ahead with the mantra of 'Reform-Perform-Transform'. The government has laid emphasis on Policy Stability, Coordination, and Ease of Doing Business, the Prime Minister asserted.

PM Modi stated that the BJP-led Central government has worked to strengthen India as a nation. "One Nation-One Tax GST, One Nation-One Grid, One Nation-One Mobility Card, One Nation-One Ration Card. All these efforts are a reflection of our solid and clear policies," he said,

हमने अपने Reforms से एक राष्ट्र के रूप में भारत को मजबूती देने का काम किया है।



One Nation-One Tax GST हो,



One Nation-One Grid हो,



One Nation-One Mobility Card हो,



One Nation-One Ration Card हो,



ये प्रयास, हमारी ठोस और स्पष्ट नीतियों का प्रतिबिंब हैं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 3, 2022

PM Modi added that for the faster growth, the double engine government is working together on infrastructure, investment and manufacturing. The allocation of unprecedented capital expenditure of Rs 7.50 lakh crore in this year's budget is a step in this direction.

In 2014, less than 100-gram panchayats in the country were connected with optical fibre and only 65 million broadband subscribers, he informed, adding that today the number of Gram Panchayats connected with optical fibre has crossed two and a half lakhs and the number of broadband subscribers has exceeded 78 crore.

"In 2014, one GB of data used to cost around 200 rupees. but today its price has come down to Rs 11-12. India is one of the countries in the world that has such cheap data," said PM Modi during UP Investors Summit.

While concluding his address PM Modi assured investors that "the development of UP, for the creation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), in whatever sector, whatever reforms are necessary, those reforms will be done continuously."

"We stand with development in terms of policy, decisions, destiny and nature. This investment is a win-win situation for all. I believe that Uttar Pradesh will play a crucial role in giving momentum to India's growth story in the 21st century. In the next 10 years, Uttar Pradesh will be a big driving force for India," the Prime Minister said.

The projects inaugurated by PM Modi were in diverse fields, including agriculture, IT and Electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, handloom and textile.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and other leading industrialists attended the mega summit organised by the Uttar Pradesh government.

(Image: ANI)