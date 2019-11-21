PM Modi: Aim To Make Evidence-based Policy-making Part Of Governance By 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Centre's aim is to make evidence-based policy-making an integral part of governance by the year 2022. The PM was addressing the Accountants General and Deputy Accountants General conclave in New Delhi. He also unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) office premises.

"Our aim is to make evidence-based policy-making an integral part of governance by the year 2022. It will also help in creating a new identity of New India. So it is the right phase for the transformation of the audit and assurance sector. Now CAG too has to move towards CAG 2.0," said Modi.

Prime Minister Modi also said the responsibility of the CAG is crucial as it plays an important role in keeping the economic conduct of the country and society sacred. Addressing his audience he added, "Today, as India is moving towards becoming an economic power of five trillion dollars, your role is also important. Because your actions will directly affect the efficiency of the government. It will also affect decision making and policymaking of the government. This organisation is not limited to just statistics and process, it has to come forward as a catalyst for good governance. You are seriously following the suggestion of making CAG, CAG Plus, it is a pleasure."

Charting future course

The two-day Conclave on the theme "Transforming Audit and Assurance in a Digital World" is being held to consolidate experience and learning, and chart out the path of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department for the next few years. "Panel discussions and group discussions are to be held to discuss ways to transform the department into a technology-led organisation, given how Government is increasingly being data-driven in today's fast-changing policy and governance environment," read a statement.

"Efforts are also on to institutionalize knowledge base, leverage IT-based platform to curate knowledge resources and develop anytime, anywhere learning and IT-based toolkits for auditors. In the last few years the Indian Audit and Accounts Department has moved towards transforming audit to meet challenges in the new age, technology-driven India," read the statement.

(With ANI inputs)

