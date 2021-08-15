Setting an aim to make India energy independent in the next 25 years, PM Modi on Sunday, announced the National Hydrogen Mission, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort's ramparts. Stating that Railways aims to be a net-zero carbon emitter by 2030, he said that the International solar alliance will play a main role in it. Aiming to make India a Green Hydrogen manufacturing hub, the Prime Minister stressed on India's role to battle climate change.

PM Modi: Energy Independent India by 2047

PM Modi said, "India is not energy independent. India is spending 12 lakh crore annually on energy imports. The need of the hour to make India energy independent in the next 25 years. By 2030, Indian railways plan to be net-zero carbon emitters. In G20, India is moving fast to meet its commitment for environmental security and the International solar alliance is playing an important role". Announcing the National Hydrogen Mission, he said, "In view of climate change, we have to make India a hub for production and export of Green Hydrogen".

#LIVE I Whatever work India is doing today, the biggest goal, which is going to give India a quantum jump, is the field of Green Hydrogen. I am announcing the National Hydrogen Mission today: PM @narendramodi



PM's I-Day speech

In his speech marking the 74 years of Indian Independence, PM Narendra Modi charted India's future for the next 25 years, coining the term Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas to achieve a glorious India. Listing the government schemes focusing on OBCs, farmers, women and poor, he made several key announcements - opening up Sainik schools for women, national Infrastructure plan, Gati Shakti scheme, National Hydrogen mission. The PM also paid tributes to freedom struggle martyrs, partition victims and lauded the Indian Olympians and medical fraternity in his 1.5 hour-long address.

"India's aim for this time is a nation that is glorious and prosperous. The aim is to have no discrimination of facilities in rural and urban areas. The aim is to have a government is not interfering in all matters and have the world's best infrastructure in India. This is the tryst of crores of Indians. We need to join our efforts now and we have no moment to waste and this is the right time," he said.

Charting the path to the future, he advised, "Nation needs to change and we as a citizen need to change ourselves, as per changing times. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas with this notion, we are all joined. From the ramparts of the Red Fort, I declare that with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, we need Sabka Prayas (Everyone's efforts)".