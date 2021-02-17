PM Modi All Praise For IT Industry Delivering 2% Growth Despite Covid; Speaks At NASSCOM

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the performance of the country's information technology (IT) industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, while addressing the NASSCOM Technology Leadership Forum (NTLF). He said, "when the chips were down, your (industry) core kept things running."



The last year's statistics may surprise the world, but India isn't surprised knowing your ability. When every sector was severely affected by the pandemic, you registered a growth of 2%.



PM Modi lauded IT industry as it provided lakhs of jobs during the pandemic and has once again proved why it is one of the strongest pillars of the country's economy. This comes after NASSCOM announced that India's IT sector grew by 2% in the last fiscal and added 130,000 net jobs.

"At a time when every sector was affected due to Corona, you achieved a 2 per cent growth. It is commendable if India's IT industry adds USD 4 billion to its revenue at a time when suspicions of de-growth were being cast," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM)'s Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF).

Talking about India's performance during the pandemic, Prime Minister said that the world is looking at India with great expectations and the solutions, which India has provided to the world are inspiring.

"We should not think of ourselves as weak or move away fearing challenges. During COVID, our science and technology not only proved itself but has also evolved. There was a time when we were dependent on other nations even for the smallpox vaccine. Now we are providing made in India corona vaccines to several countries, he said.

PM Modi elaborated that policies of the government reflect how the approach has changed in the past few years.

"Do not limit yourself to just valuations and exit strategies. Think about how you can create institutions that will outlast this century. Think about how you can create world-class products that will set the global benchmark on excellence. Our start-ups and young entrepreneurs should have all the freedom to use opportunities that arise all over the world," said PM as he encouraged the entrepreneurs.

PM further talked about the policies regarding mapping and geospatial data which has been liberalised by his government.

PM stated that the government has complete faith in the citizens, start-ups and innovators of India. With this faith, we're promoting self-certification.

PM Modi Address NASSCOM event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) via video conferencing, on Wednesday. The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17 to 19. It is the flagship event of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM). The theme of this year's event is 'Shaping the future towards a better normal'.

(With ANI Inputs)