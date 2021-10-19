PM Modi All Set To Inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport On Oct 20; See First Images

The Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh is all set to be inaugurated for facilitating requirements of international Buddhist pilgrims in the country. The inauguration which will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20, 2021, will mark the presence of many other leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Governor Anandiben Patel, and many more.

After the inauguration, the first flight to land at the airport will be arriving from Sri Lanka's Colombo City carrying 125 dignitaries and Buddhist monks who will be paying a visit to the Mahaparinirvana Sthal of Lord Buddha. Meanwhile, ahead of the inauguration, take a look at the newly-built Kushinagar International Airport. The images shared by the Prime Minister Office show the vast and splendid premises of the new airport.

See the images:

The infrastructure of the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh

The airport, which aims to increase the tourist influx in the state, spans over 3,600 sqm and has been built at a cost of Rs 260 crores. Apart from that, around 300 passengers can be present during peak hours at the airport in Kushinagar which is an International Buddhist Pilgrimage Centre and is also the centre point of the Buddhist circuit with pilgrimage sites at Sarnath, Gaya, and Lumbini. The airport will serve nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is an important step in boosting the investment and employment opportunities in the region.

PM Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh on October 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be visiting Uttar Pradesh on October 20, will start his day by inaugurating the Kushinagar International Airport. After that, he will be addressing a program at the Buddhist site at Mahaparinirvana stupa and temple.

Apart from that, he will be also visiting the exhibition of Paintings of Ajanta frescos, Buddhist Sutra Calligraphy, and Buddhist artefacts. After that, at a public function, he will lay the foundation stone of Rajkiya Medical College followed by the foundation stone of 12 other development projects worth Rs 180 crore. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Abhidhamma Day, the tourism department will be also organising a tourism promotional event at Kushinagar.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Twitter/@PIB_India)