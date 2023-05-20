'PM Modi Always Knew Rs 2,000 Note Was Temporary': PM's Ex-Principal Secretary Misra

Nripendra Misra, who served as the PM's principal secretary from 2014 to 2019, stated that PM Modi was not in favour of issuing the Rs 2,000 currency notes in the wake of demonetisation in 2016 but "went along with the consensus".

PM Modi’s ex-aide, Nripendra Misra stated, "Hon'ble Prime Minister had this thought from the beginning that the Rs 2000 note would be a temporary measure. It was particularly impractical for the poor. Had it continued for long it would have incentivised black money, and induced tax evasion."

Nripendra Misra has also previously stated that PM Modi was not in favour of the consensus or opinion of the experts that a higher denomination note should be issued to reintroduce the currency back into the economy quickly which was stripped of cash. But when he accepted the decision, the PM fully owned it and never blamed it on policymakers, Misra said.

On May 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) instructed banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes and to stop their circulation immediately. However, it also stated that beginning on May 23, the general public will be able to exchange the banknotes they already own in all banks. The RBI disclosed the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes for a number of reasons in an official statement, one of which being a sufficient number of notes of other denominations.

In addition, it has been decided that the maximum amount of Rs 2000 notes that can be exchanged at once would be Rs 20,000.

The average person can deposit 2000 rupees into their bank accounts or swap them for banknotes of different denominations at any bank branch, according to RBI. Deposits into bank accounts can be made normally, that is, without limits and in accordance with any applicable legal requirements.

Demonetisation in 2016

In an effort to combat counterfeit currency and black money, the Modi administration had in November 2016 revoked the legal tender status of the Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 (old series) notes. The government asserted that hoarders, tax evaders and counterfeit currency makers employ high value notes to take out their illegal acts.