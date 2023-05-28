Last Updated:

'PM Modi Always Recognised Tamil Culture & People,' Says Madurai Adheenam Head Priest

Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal, the 293rd head priest of Madurai Adheenam, thanked PM Modi for preserving Tamil culture by installing the Sengol in Parliament.

General News
 
| Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Sengol

On May 27, 25 Adheenams from Tamil Nadu travelled to PM Modi's residence in New Delhi where they handed him over the Sengol. (Image: Twitter/@BJP4Delhi)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 28, installed the Sengol in the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament and is garnering appreciation for preserving the Tamil culture. This is because the sacred Sengol was made by a jeweller from Tamil Nadu-- Vummidi Bangaru Chetty-- who later handed it over to Viceroy Lord Mountbatten and ended up with India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The Sengol, however, ended up in Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj where it was displayed as 'Nehru's walking stick' only now to receive its rightful place. 

Appreciating the gesture by the Centre, Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal, the 293rd head priest of Madurai Adheenam thanked PM Modi for preserving the Tamil culture. "I feel very proud to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. PM Modi has always stood proudly with the Tamil culture and Tamil people. Modi Ji is the first PM who invited Tamil Adheenams and proudly encourages the Tamil culture in the Parliament," the seer told ANI. 

On May 27, 25 Adheenams from Tamil Nadu travelled to PM Modi's residence in New Delhi where they handed him over the Sengol in a spiritual ceremony. Along with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, he installed the sceptre next to the Speaker's seat in the Lok Sabha. 

READ | New Parliament building starting point of India's journey towards excellence: Amit Shah

During the ceremony on May 27, PM Modi hailed the contribution of the Tamil people in nation-building. "Tamil Nadu has played a significant role in the freedom struggle of India. This state has given great leaders and has been a center of Indian nationalism. But it's unfortunate that despite all this, the contributions of Tamilians were not fully recognised," he said.

READ | After Parliament inauguration, focus shifts to VP Enclave, new PMO & Common Central Secretariat
READ | From Indian Symbols to Pendulum Clock, stunning new features of New Parliament revealed
READ | India pays tribute to Old Parliament, recounts how new Parliament was built | WATCH
First Published:
COMMENT