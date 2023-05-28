'PM Modi Always Recognised Tamil Culture & People,' Says Madurai Adheenam Head Priest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 28, installed the Sengol in the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament and is garnering appreciation for preserving the Tamil culture. This is because the sacred Sengol was made by a jeweller from Tamil Nadu-- Vummidi Bangaru Chetty-- who later handed it over to Viceroy Lord Mountbatten and ended up with India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The Sengol, however, ended up in Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj where it was displayed as 'Nehru's walking stick' only now to receive its rightful place.

Appreciating the gesture by the Centre, Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal, the 293rd head priest of Madurai Adheenam thanked PM Modi for preserving the Tamil culture. "I feel very proud to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. PM Modi has always stood proudly with the Tamil culture and Tamil people. Modi Ji is the first PM who invited Tamil Adheenams and proudly encourages the Tamil culture in the Parliament," the seer told ANI.

#WATCH | I feel very proud to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. PM Modi has always stood proudly with the Tamil culture and Tamil people. Modi ji is the first PM who invited Tamil Adheenams and proudly encourages the Tamil culture in the… pic.twitter.com/JYPV3nF5vf — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

On May 27, 25 Adheenams from Tamil Nadu travelled to PM Modi's residence in New Delhi where they handed him over the Sengol in a spiritual ceremony. Along with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, he installed the sceptre next to the Speaker's seat in the Lok Sabha.

#WATCH | PM Modi installs the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building pic.twitter.com/Tx8aOEMpYv — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

During the ceremony on May 27, PM Modi hailed the contribution of the Tamil people in nation-building. "Tamil Nadu has played a significant role in the freedom struggle of India. This state has given great leaders and has been a center of Indian nationalism. But it's unfortunate that despite all this, the contributions of Tamilians were not fully recognised," he said.