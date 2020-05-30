PM Modi Hails India's Resilience In Covid War; 'will Set Example For Economic Revival'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed his first year in office after he was voted back to power with a massive mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he has expressed his gratitude to the nation. Addressing the country through an audio message, he hailed India's resilience and said that the country will set an example for economic revival.

The Prime Minister has noted that India has surprised the world with its unity and resolve in the fight against coronavirus. He also spoke about the surgical strike and airstrike, adding that it proved India's mettle. Furthermore, he has praised the resilience of people of West Bengal and Odisha amid the devastating Cyclone Amphan.

HIS FULL MESSAGE HERE

My fellow Indians,

This day last year, after several decades, the people of the country voted back a full-term government with a full majority. Once again, I bow to the 130 crore people of India and the democratic ethos of our nation. Your affection, goodwill and active cooperation have given new energy, and inspiration. During normal times, I would have been in your midst. However, present circumstances do not permit that. That is why I seek your blessings through this letter.

Back in 2014, the people voted for a substantive transformation. In the last five years, the nation saw how the administrative apparatus broke itself free of status quo and from the swamp of corruption as well as misgovernance. True to the spirit of ‘Antyodaya’, the lives of millions have been transformed.

From 2014 to 2019, India’s stature rose significantly. The dignity of the poor was enhanced. The nation achieved financial inclusion, free gas and electricity connections, total sanitation coverage, and made progress towards ensuring ‘housing for all’.

India demonstrated its mettle through the surgical strike and air strike. At the same time, old demands such One Rank One Pension, One Nation One Tax, and better minimum support price (MSP) for farmers were fulfilled.

In 2019, Indians voted not merely for continuity but also with a dream of taking India to new heights, of making India a global leader. Today, 130 crore people feel involved and integrated in the development trajectory of the nation. The light of Jan Shakti and Rashtra Shakti has ignited the entire nation. Powered by the mantra of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’, India is marching forward in all spheres.

In the last one year, some decisions were widely discussed and remain etched in public discourse. Article 370 furthered the spirit of national unity and integration. The Ram Mandir judgment, delivered unanimously by Supreme Court, brought an amicable end to a debate persisting for centuries. The barbaric practice of instant triple talaq has been confined to the dustbin of history.

Amendment to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was an expression of India’s spirit of inclusiveness. The creation of the post of the chief of defence staff (CDS) was a long-pending reform that has improved coordination among the armed forces. At the same time, India has stepped up preparations for Mission Gaganyaan.

Empowering the poor, farmers, women and youth has remained our priority. PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi now includes all farmers. In one year, more than Rs 72,000 crore has been deposited in the accounts of over 9.5 crore farmers. Jal Jeevan Mission will ensure supply of potable drinking water through piped connections to over 15 crore rural households.

A huge campaign of free vaccination is being conducted for better health of our 50 crore livestock. For the first time, farmers, farm labourers, small shopkeepers and workers in the unorganised sector are assured the provision of a regular monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after age 60.

Besides the facility of availing bank loans, a separate department has also been created for fishermen. Several other decisions will boost the blue economy.

Similarly, it has been decided to constitute a Vyapari Kalyan Board for the timely resolution of problems of traders. Higher quantum of financial assistance is being provided to more than seven crore women attached to self-help groups (SHGs). Recently, the loans without guarantee for SHGs have been doubled to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh.

We have begun the construction of more than 400 new Ekalavya model residential schools keeping tribal welfare in mind. Several people-friendly laws have been ushered in during the last year. Parliament has broken its record in terms of productivity. As a result, whether it be the Consumer Protection Act, the amendment to Chit Fund Law, or laws to provide more protection to women, children and the divyang, their passage in the Parliament was expedited.

As a result of GoI policies, the rural-urban gap is shrinking. For the first time, the number of rural Indians using internet is 10% more than the number of urban Indians. Every day of this year, my government has worked round the clock with vigour, taking and implementing these decisions.

As we were moving ahead at fast pace in the fulfilment of hopes and aspirations of our countrymen, the coronavirus pandemic engulfed India. While India has economic resources and state-of-the-art healthcare systems, it is also besieged with problems amid a vast population and limited resources. Many feared that India will become a global problem. But today, through sheer confidence and resilience, you have transformed the way the world looks at us. You have proven that the collective strength and potential of Indians is unparalleled even when compared to more prosperous nations.

Be it clapping and lighting a lamp, or the honouring of our Covid warriors by India’s armed forces, to the janta curfew and adherence to rules during the nationwide lockdown, on every occasion you have shown that ‘Ek Bharat’ is the guarantee for ‘Shrestha Bharat’.

In a crisis of this magnitude, it can certainly not be claimed that no one suffered any inconvenience or discomfort. Our labourers, migrant workers, artisans and craftsmen, hawkers and many other fellow countrymen have undergone tremendous suffering.

However, we have to take care to ensure that inconveniences we are facing do not turn into disasters.

Hence, it is very important for every Indian to follow all rules and guidelines. We have displayed patience so far, and we should continue to do so. This is one of the important reasons for India being safer and in a better state than many other countries. This is a long battle, but we have started traversing on the path of victory, and victory is our collective resolve.

In the last few days, a super cyclone has wreaked havoc in parts of West Bengal and Odisha. Here too, resilience of the people of these states is noteworthy. Their courage inspires the people of India.

At such a time, there is also a widespread debate on how the economies of various countries, including India’s, will recover. However, given the way India has surprised the world with its unity and resolve in the fight against Covid-19, there is a firm belief that we will also set an example in economic revival. In the economic domain, 130 crore Indians can not only surprise the world, but also inspire it.

It is the need of the hour that we must become self-reliant. We have to move forward based on our own abilities, in our own way, and there is only one way to do it — Atmanirbhar Bharat, or Self-Reliant India. The recent Rs 20 lakh crore package given for Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (ABA) is a major step in this direction. This initiative will usher in a new era of opportunities for every Indian.

The fragrance of Indian soil, along with the sweat, hard work and talent of our workers will create products that will reduce India’s dependence on imports and will move it towards self-reliance.

It is the strength of your blessings in the last six years that has made the nation take historic decisions and progress rapidly in the last one year. However, I am also aware that there is a lot that needs to be done. There are many challenges and problems that our country faces. I am working day and night. There could be deficiencies in me but there is nothing that our country lacks. So, I believe in you, your strength and your abilities even more than I believe in myself. The source of strength for my resolve is you, your support, blessings and affection.

Due to the pandemic, we certainly face a crisis. But for us, this is also a time for a firm resolve. We must always remember that the present and future of 130 crore will never be dictated by an adversity.We will decide our present and our future. We will move ahead on the path of progress and victory will be ours.

In Sanskrit, is said, ‘Kritm mein dakshine hashte, jayo mein satya ahitya — if we have action and duty on one hand, then success is assured in the other.

With prayers for our country’s success, I bow to you once again. My heartiest wishes to you and your family. Stay healthy, stay safe. Stay aware, stay informed.

Your pradhan sevak

Narendra Modi

