PM Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu plan to increase bilateral cooperation amid COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 5, held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. During the phone call, both the leaders discussed expanding their bilateral cooperation in the handling of the ongoing pandemic. In addition to increased cooperation, both the leaders also reviewed their initiatives in other sectors including agriculture, water and innovation.

Spoke to my friend @IsraeliPM @netanyahu on phone. We discussed the expanding India-Israel cooperation against COVID-19. We also reviewed our initiatives in other areas like agriculture, water and innovation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2020

Solar Power

Apart from COVID-19, PM Modi and Netanyahu also agreed to hold a digital conference in innovation on the field of solar energy. As per a tweet by Netanyahu’s official twitter handle, the move is aimed at achieving more inexpensive solutions that will benefit not only the economies of both countries but the whole world. Israel and India have been closely involved in the testing process of the COVID-19 as easier in August, a team of scientists working to develop a rapid testing kit for coronavirus arrived in India to work with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, the Israeli Embassy in India said in a statement.

India-Israel cooperation amid COVID-19

Israel's ministries of foreign affairs, defense and health have been leading unprecedented anti-COVID-19 cooperation with India. In a nine-day swabbing marathon, the Israeli delegation collected over 20,000 coronavirus samples to determine the effectiveness of several Israeli technologies developed for the rapid diagnosis of COVID-19. Israeli delegation was led by Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) in Israeli Ministry of Defense, as well as Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Health. Image credits: IsraeliPM/ Twitter | (With input from agencies)

