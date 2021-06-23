PM Modi & BJP Leaders Pay Homage To Bharatiya Jana Sangh Founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on June 23, paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary and said the leader's efforts towards national integration would never be forgotten.

"Remembering Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Punya Tithi. His noble ideals, rich thoughts and commitment to serve people will continue to inspire us. His efforts towards national integration will never be forgotten" PM Modi expressed on Twitter.

Amit Shah's tribute

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too extended his tribute to Dr Mookerjee and said that Mookerjee gave sacrifices to protect the country's identity and integrity and asserted the leader saved India from being partitioned again.

Shah wrote, "Dr Mukherjee sacrificed his everything to protect the country's identity and integrity. He saved India from being partitioned again. His sacrifice, dedication and his ideals will continue to guide the generations to come. Kotishah salute to such a noble patriot on his sacrifice day."

डॉ मुखर्जी ने देश की अस्मिता व अखंडता की रक्षा के लिए अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर कर दिया। उन्होंने भारत का पुनः विभाजन होने से बचाया। उनका त्याग, समर्पण और उनके आदर्श युग-युगांतर तक आने वाली पीढ़ियों का मार्गदर्शन करते रहेंगे।



In another tweet, Shah stated, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the architect of cultural nationalism, was in favour of making mother tongue the medium of education. He believed that no country can progress without public participation in development. He founded the Jana Sangh with an aim of rebuilding the nation, not for power."

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh also paid homage to Mookerjee taking to Twitter, he stated, "On this day, 68 years ago, Syama Prasad Mookerjee breathed his last in Srinagar under mysterious circumstances after being arrested on 11 May 1953 at the entry point in district Kathua, JammuAndKashmir. Humble tributes on his Punya Tithi.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee

He was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet. Founded in 1951, Bharatiya Jana Sangh is the ideological parent organisation of today's Bharatiya Janata Party. According to BJP's official website, on the issue of the Delhi pact with Likayat Ali Khan, Mookerjee resigned from the Cabinet on April 6, 1950. Later on October 21, 1951, he founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi and became its founding President. Mookerjee went to Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11. He died as "detenu" on June 23, 1953.