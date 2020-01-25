PM Modi Hopes To Upgrade Strategic Partnership With Brazil With An 'action Plan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro on Saturday addressed a joint press meeting in the national capital.

During the joint press briefing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that this is the third meeting between him and the Brazilian President in the last eight months. He emphasised on how it reflects on the growing friendship and strengthening relations between both the nations.

Welcoming President Bolsonaro, the Prime Minister said that the Brazilian President will get to witness the 'diversity of India' at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. "Tomorrow at the Republic Day parade on Rajpath, you will witness the diversity of India. Brazil is also a country that celebrates many festivals with fervor. I thank you (President of Brazil) for accepting the invitation of India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi also spoke about an 'action plan' to strengthen strategic relations between India and Brazil. "The year 2023 will mark the platinum jubilee of the diplomatic relationship between India and Brazil. We have also prepared an action plan to strengthen our strategic partnership."

During the joint media address, Prime Minister Modi stated how both nations are focusing on new ways to strengthen the defence industrial cooperation and are working on building a 'broad-based partnership'.

"Today we have decided that the two countries will further strengthen their cooperation on multilateral issues. And we will work together for necessary reforms in the Security Council, the United Nations, and other international organisations," the Prime Minister concluded.

Brazil and India ink MoUs

During the joint press briefing on Saturday, government and business representatives from both sides inked various MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) in the fields of cybersecurity, bioenergy, education, health and medicine.

Delhi: President of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Narendra Modi witness exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries including those on cybersecurity, bioenergy and health& medicine. pic.twitter.com/cyDmBPdFMj — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020

Prior to the signing of the MoUs, government officials from both the countries participated in joint delegation-level talks, which was also attended by External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and NSA of India, Ajit Doval.

Delhi: President of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold delegation-level talks. External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and NSA of India, Ajit Doval, also present. pic.twitter.com/QjWSaB6DdQ — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020

