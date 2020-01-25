The Debate
PM Modi Hopes To Upgrade Strategic Partnership With Brazil With An 'action Plan'

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro addressed a joint press briefing on Saturday. Both countries also signed multiple MoUs.

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro on Saturday addressed a joint press meeting in the national capital.

During the joint press briefing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that this is the third meeting between him and the Brazilian President in the last eight months. He emphasised on how it reflects on the growing friendship and strengthening relations between both the nations. 

READ | Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Welcoming President Bolsonaro, the Prime Minister said that the Brazilian President will get to witness the 'diversity of India' at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. "Tomorrow at the Republic Day parade on Rajpath, you will witness the diversity of India. Brazil is also a country that celebrates many festivals with fervor. I thank you (President of Brazil) for accepting the invitation of India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. 

PM Modi also spoke about an 'action plan' to strengthen strategic relations between India and Brazil. "The year 2023 will mark the platinum jubilee of the diplomatic relationship between India and Brazil. We have also prepared an action plan to strengthen our strategic partnership." 

During the joint media address, Prime Minister Modi stated how both nations are focusing on new ways to strengthen the defence industrial cooperation and are working on building a 'broad-based partnership'.

"Today we have decided that the two countries will further strengthen their cooperation on multilateral issues. And we will work together for necessary reforms in the Security Council, the United Nations, and other international organisations," the Prime Minister concluded. 

READ | CPI MP declines Republic Day invite, says Bolsonaro's actions against Constitution's ethos

Brazil and India ink MoUs

During the joint press briefing on Saturday, government and business representatives from both sides inked various MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) in the fields of cybersecurity, bioenergy, education, health and medicine.

Prior to the signing of the MoUs, government officials from both the countries participated in joint delegation-level talks, which was also attended by External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and NSA of India, Ajit Doval.

READ | With Jair Bolsonaro's vist, India-Brazil likely to sign 15 agreements in various fields

READ | Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro to begin 4-day India visit from Friday

Published:
COMMENT
