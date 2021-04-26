PM Modi & CDS Review Armed Forces' Role In COVID Fight; Medical Facilities Being Enhanced

PM Modi and CDS General Bipin Rawat reviewed the preparations and operations being undertaken by the Armed Forces to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday. The Chief of Defence Staff informed the PM that all medical personnel from the Armed Forces who have retired or taken premature retirement in the last two years are being recalled to work in COVID-19 facilities within proximity of their present place of residence. Moreover, medical officers who retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for teleconsultation.

Revealing that medical facilities are being created in large numbers, General Rawat assured that this infrastructure shall be made available to civilians where possible. Additionally, he told PM Modi that oxygen cylinders available with the Armed Forces in various establishments will be released for hospitals. A press release stated, "PM was also informed that all medical officers on staff appointments at Command HQ, Corps HQ, Division HQ and similar HQ of Navy and Air-Force will be employed at hospitals". It added, "PM also reviewed the operations being undertaken by IAF to transport oxygen and other essentials in India and abroad".

PM also discussed with the CDS that Kendriya and Rajya Sainik Welfare Boards and Officers posted in various headquarters in veterans cells may be instructed to coordinate the services of veterans to extend the reach to the maximum extent possible including in remote areas: PMO — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

Reviewed the work being done by the armed forces in combatting COVID-19, including the efforts to enhance medical capacities and utilising human resources. https://t.co/WFd8n2hyuy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2021

Novel coronavirus situation in India

There are 28,13,658 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 1,43,04,382 patients have been discharged and 1,95,123 fatalities have been reported. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Kerala account for 69.67% of the country's total active cases. 3,32,730 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. 10 states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan reported 74.5% of the new cases. With 3,52,991 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries has soared to 1,43,04,382.

On the other hand, 79.66 per cent of the 2812 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand. With 5 states/Union Territories not recording any fresh death, the fatality rate stands at 1.13%. A total of 11,91,82,028 persons have been inoculated in India till now, 2,22,71,513 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. Owing to a continuous rise in cases, many hospitals across the country are witnessing a shortage of beds, oxygens and key drugs such as Remdesivir.