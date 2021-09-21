PM Modi & French President Discuss Afghanistan & Terrorism Concerns; Read Full Statement

Settling the tone ahead of the big Quad meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with France President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, to discusses regional issues including the terror fallout in Afghanistan.

In light of the Taliban crisis, the two leaders shared their concerns about the possible spread of terrorism, narcotics, illicit weapons, and human trafficking, as well as the need to ensure human rights, rights of women and minorities.

They reviewed the increasing bilateral collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region and the important role that the India-France partnership plays in promoting stability and security in the region. The leaders also agreed to maintain close and regular consultations, in the spirit of the India-France Strategic Partnership, which both countries cherish deeply.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi informed about his conversation with President Macron. He asserted that India places great value on its Strategic Partnership with France, including in the UNSC.

Spoke with my friend President @EmmanuelMacron on the situation in Afghanistan. We also discussed closer collaboration between India and France in the Indo-Pacific. We place great value on our Strategic Partnership with France, including in the UNSC. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2021

PM Modi readies for Quad Summit

The Prime Minister's discussion with the French leader comes ahead of the Quad leaders' summit in Washington on September 24. PM Modi is preparing to visit the United States to participate in the first-ever in-person Quad leaders summit alongside President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and Australian Prime minister Scott Morrison.

On September 25, PM Modi will also participate in a bilateral summit with President Biden. He is likely to discuss Afghanistan, COVID-19, climate change, the Indo-Pacific, terrorism, and other pertaining issues, especially when the changing political situation in Afghanistan is threatening regional stability.

On the same day, PM Modi will also address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session in New York. The upcoming US visit of the Prime Minister is also the first one since Biden took over the office in January. Notably, one of the most important agendas presently is the changing geopolitics amid the Taliban rule in the South Asian country.