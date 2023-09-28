PM Modi And Gujarat CM Enjoy Cup Of Tea Served By Robots At Science City | WATCH

A Robot hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Robotics Gallery in the Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (September 27). The Robot also served tea to the Prime Minister with the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel by the side giving a gentle smile. This was while PM Modi accepted the cup of tea lying on the plate held by the Robot. Apart from touring the Gallery he also visited the Nature Park, Aquatic Gallery, and Shark Tunnel and also took a walkthrough of the exhibition showcased on the occasion.

The Prime Minister posted a thread on X, “Spent a part of the morning exploring the fascinating attractions at Gujarat Science City. Began with the Robotics Gallery, where the immense potential of robotics is brilliantly showcased. Delighted to witness how these technologies ignite curiosity among the youth.”

“The Robotics Gallery Showcases DRDO Robots, Microbots, Agriculture Robots, Medical Robots, Space Robots and more. Through these engaging exhibits, the transformative power of robotics in healthcare, manufacturing, and everyday life is clearly visible,” PM said, adding “Also enjoyed a cup of tea served by Robots at the cafe in the Robotics Gallery.”

Nature Park

About his experience of visiting the Nature Park, PM Modi said, “The Nature Park is a serene and breathtaking space within the bustling Gujarat Science City. It is a must-visit for nature enthusiasts and botanists alike. The park not only promotes biodiversity but also serves as an educational platform for people.”

The Park provides many lessons on environmental conservation, “The meticulous walking trails offer diverse experiences on the way. It imparts valuable lessons on environmental conservation and sustainability. Do also visit other attractions like the Cactus Garden, Block Plantation, Oxygen Park, and more,” said Prime Minister Modi.

‘Celebration of aquatic biodiversity'

Narrating about his tour to the Aquatic Gallery, PM Modi stated, “The Aquatic Gallery at Science City is a celebration of aquatic biodiversity and marine marvels. It highlights the delicate yet dynamic balance of our aquatic ecosystems. It is not only an educative experience, but also a call for conservation and deep respect for the world beneath the waves,” and added, “The Shark Tunnel is an exhilarating experience showcasing a diverse array of shark species. As you walk through the tunnel, you will greatly marvel at the diversity of marine life. It is truly captivating.”