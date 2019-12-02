PM Modi And Amit Shah Wish BJP Working President JP Nadda On His Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished BJP's working president JP Nadda on his birthday and prayed for his good health and longevity. The Prime Minister took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to wish Nadda on the occasion. "A very happy birthday to JP Nadda, a humble, diligent and dutiful leader, former Union Minister and BJP Working President. He has discharged every role efficiently with his distinctive work style. May God give them longevity and keep them healthy forever," tweeted Modi.

विनम्र, कर्मठ एवं कर्तव्यनिष्ठ नेता, पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री और भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। उन्होंने अपनी विशिष्ट कार्यशैली के साथ हर भूमिका का कुशलतापूर्वक निर्वहन किया है। ईश्वर उन्हें दीर्घायु करे और सदा स्वस्थ रखे। @JPNadda — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2019

Besides the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah has also wished Nadda on his birthday. "Happy birthday to Shri @JPNadda ji, the National Executive President of BJP who has faithfully discharged various responsibilities in government and organization with his hard work and skill. May BJP strengthen constantly under your leadership and prayers to God for your health and longevity," tweeted the Home Minister.

अपने परिश्रम एवं कुशलता से सरकार व संगठन में विभिन्न दायित्वों का पूरी निष्ठा से निर्वहन करने वाले भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष श्री @JPNadda जी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाए। आपके नेतृत्व में भाजपा निरंतर सशक्त हो और आप स्वस्थ रहें व दीर्घायु हों ऐसी ईश्वर से कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 2, 2019

About JP Nadda

Jagat Prakash Nadda is the working president of BJP since June 2019 after Amit Shah took over reigns as the union home minister. He started his political career from Himachal Pradesh. He was first elected from the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the election of 1993 and was subsequently re-elected in 1998. During his first term, he served as the Leader of his party group in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, from 1994 to 1998. He was the Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Parliamentary Affairs during his second term. Nadda was elected for another term in the 2007 elections. After Prem Kumar Dhumal formed a government, he inducted Nadda in his cabinet, as cabinet minister responsible for Forest, Environment, Science and Technology, from 2008 to 2010. In 2014, during a cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inducted Nadda to become the Minister of Health.

