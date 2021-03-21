PM Modi & India's Delegation To Wear Khadi 'Mujib Jackets' on 2-day Visit To Bangladesh

Khadi "Mujib Jackets" will be the centre of attraction during Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s 2-day visit to Dhaka next week with dignitaries at the Indian High Commission wearing the signature garment honouring Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh`s Father of the Nation. It is important to note here that the Mujib jacket is also an immensely popular outfit in Bangladesh.

What is the Mujib jacket?

The specially designed Mujib jackets have been made of high-quality handcrafted Khadi fabric. The black Mujib Jackets have been designed with 6 buttons, two pockets on the lower half and a front pocket on the left, as worn by Rahman. In keeping with the eco-friendly nature of the fabric, the zip-covers for these jackets too have been made of black cotton fabric with the Khadi India logo embroidered over it. These jackets will be carried in specially designed white coloured waste plastic-mixed carry bags made at KVIC's Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute (KNHPI) in Jaipur.

Khadi Mujib jackets to add sheen during PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh

A Khadi Mujib jacket is a sleeve-less and high-neck coat with a front closure. This attire is widely worn in Bangladesh. As PM Modi is all set to visit Bangladesh on March 26, these customised Khadi Mujib jackets will be the key attire of dignitaries during Prime Minister Modi's diplomatic visit to Bangladesh. These, much like the iconic Nehru jacket, were the preferred attire of Bangladesh's first President Sheikh Mjibur Rahman and are immensely popular across the country even today.

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has supplied 100 such custom-designed "Mujib Jackets" to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. The Mujib jacket is set to gain a wider fan following as the two Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina come together for 'Mujib Borsho', which is the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has invited PM Modi to join the celebrations on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence and 50 years of India-Bangladesh diplomatic relations. It should be noted here that the Indian Prime Minister has always been vocal about the Khadi fabric and its heritage. Therefore, by choosing to wear Khadi fabric to an event of India's diplomatic importance, PM Modi has once against pushed for the 'vocal for local' call.