PM Modi & Joe Biden To Discuss Full Gamut Of Bilateral & Regional Topics at White House

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States President Joe Biden will discuss bilateral relations during the former's four-day visit to America. The two will also exchange views on regional development including Afghanistan.

The bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Biden will take take place on September 24. During the meeting, they will discuss how to bolster trade and investment ties, strengthen defence and security collaborations, boost clean energy partnership among others, Shringla said. The Prime Minister will also participate in the virtual COVID-19 Global Summit hosted by US President on Wednesday, he added.

"The bilateral engagement includes meeting with US Vice-President Kamala Harris. This will be PM Modi's first formal interaction with the vice president," the Foreign Secretary said.

On September 24, PM Modi will be taking part in the Quad Leaders' Summit at the White House. It will be attended by Joe Biden, Japan PM Yoshihide Suga, and Australia PM Scott Morrison.

On asked if AUKUS will impact QUAD, Shringla said, "The QUAD and the AUKUS are not groupings of similar nature. QUAD is designed to cater to the requirements of the Indo-Pacific. AUKUS is a security alliance between three countries. AUKUS isn't relevant to QUAD and will have no impact on QUAD functioning."

PM Modi-President Biden to discuss on Afghanistan crisis

The bilateral meet between PM Modi and President Biden will also feature talks on the current regional security situation in Afghanistan. "We would discuss the need to stem radicalisation, extremism, cross-border terrorism and dismantling of global terror networks," Shringla said.

PM Modi's US trip

The Prime Minister will be leaving for the United States on Wednesday morning and will return to India on September 26. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The main elements of the visit will be the first in-person meeting with President Joe Biden, QUAD leaders meet and PM Modi's address at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Full itinerary of PM Modi's trip to the US, as things stand:

September 22

PM to reach Washington DC

September 23

PM will take part in the US CEOs meet. He will also meet Apple CEO Tim Cook and world leaders like US Vice President Kamala Harris, Australia PM Scott Morrison, UK PM Boris Johnson and Japan PM Yoshihide Suga.

September 24

PM will take part in bilateral talks with President Joe Biden

PM to take part in the QUAD Summit

PM will next fly to New York City

September 25