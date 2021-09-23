PM Modi & Joe Biden To Hold Hour-long Meeting On Sept 24; Afghanistan Situation On Agenda

On September 24, PM Modi will have a one-to-one meeting with US president Joe Biden which is expected to last for one hour, sources told Republic TV. The two leaders will review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and exchange views on issues of mutual interest such as the need to stem terrorism and the situation in Afghanistan. This assumes significance as PM Modi stressed in his virtual address at the SCO Summit on September 18 that the new government in Afghanistan is not inclusive. The Taliban has not only inducted more than a dozen sanctioned terrorists in the Cabinet but also left out women.

COVID-19 management is also likely to come up for discussion taking into account the fact that the pandemic is far from over. Notably, India has asked for relaxation in the norms of the Agreement on TRIPS to ensure quick and affordable access to vaccines and medicines for developing countries. Sources added that there is momentum going for bipartisan support for the India-US partnership. A joint statement will be issued after the meeting concludes.

PM Modi's engagements in the US

Earlier, PM Modi landed at the Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC for his 3-day visit in which he has numerous high-profile engagements lined up. On his second foreign visit since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has been accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and other senior officials such as Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. On his arrival, the PM was received by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and US Dy Secy of State for Management & Resources TH Brian McKeon.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the hotel in Washington DC, US pic.twitter.com/vlZRsIHUhw — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

On September 23, PM Modi will hold a meeting with CEOs of Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics and Blackstone at 7.15 pm. This will be followed by a bilateral meeting with Australian PM Scott Morrison at about 11 pm. Later at 00.45 IST on September 24, he will meet US Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between the two nations particularly in the area of science and technology. His one-to-one interaction with Japan PM Yoshihide Suga will begin at 3 am. After his bilateral meeting with US president Joe Biden on the same day, he will participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit along with Biden, Morrison and Suga.

India, Australia, the US and Japan have formed the 'Quad' coalition to counter China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi's last engagement will be in New York at 9 pm on September 25 where he will address the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. While this year's theme is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations', the PM will raise issues such as cross-border terrorism during his address.