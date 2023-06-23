PM Modi & Joe Biden's Similar Yet Different Take On Climate Change | Joint Presser

After the bilateral talks, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden addressed a joint press conference today, June 22. During the question and answer session of the press conference, a journalist asked "both countries have stated they intend to fight climate change but there is a view that ambitious targets are set but implementation is often found lacking and there is also a criticism of lack of technology transfer and financial transfer from developed countries to the developing nations. How do you both leaders see the way ahead?"

Biden responded by saying climate change is an existential crisis. "We are trying to work with other countries so that they can develop without causing pollution like we did. There is a lot of technology we have that we are sharing. There is a lot of technology we have developed and that we are prepared to share with India," Biden said.

'Enviroment is an article of faith for us,' says PM Modi

"As far as India is concerned, environment and climate have an essential place in our culture and tradition. Environment is an article of faith for us. We do not believe in the exploitation of nature. India not only works to protect its own environment but also works for protecting the world. We are taking global initiatives for the same. India is the only G20 country in the world that kept the promise it took in Paris to protect the environment," PM Modi said.

"We have launched an international solar alliance for the world and today several countries in the world are working with us. We are seeing that due to natural calamities, there is a huge loss to infrastructure. We care about our future generations, so we are taking a global responsibility to support the world in the crisis of climate change," PM Modi added.

PM Modi went on to stress the fact that India is committed to the fight against climate change not because India has adversely impacted the climate but because India is concerned about the future generation. "India has not caused any problem to the environment but we are playing a leading role in combating climate change," PM Modi said. He highlighted the importance of technology transfer.

After PM Modi's statement, President Biden stepped in and rather candidly admitted the damage US has caused to climate over the past few centuries. "We have caused damage..the United States..the way we have developed in the past 300 years," Biden said.

Here is what you need to know about West's contribution to climate change

One of the primary factors explaining the West's greater contribution to global pollution is the historical emissions resulting from their early industrialisation. Western countries, particularly Europe and North America, underwent industrial revolutions much earlier than the Global South. This led to a significant increase in greenhouse gas emissions and pollution as these nations rapidly developed their industries and infrastructure.

According to the World Resources Institute (WRI), the cumulative carbon dioxide emissions from 1850 to 2011 attributed to the United States, European Union, and other industrialised countries accounted for a substantial portion of the global emissions. The WRI estimates that the United States alone is responsible for over 25% of total global emissions during this period.

The consumption patterns in the West, characterised by high levels of resource consumption and consumerism, have further contributed to pollution. While manufacturing processes have been outsourced to the Global South in recent decades, the demand for products largely originates from Western countries. This outsourcing has resulted in the relocation of polluting industries to the Global South, leading to localised pollution hotspots in those regions.

A study published in the journal Nature Communications revealed that about 22% of global CO2 emissions in 2008 were embodied in products exported from developing countries to developed countries. This highlights the responsibility of Western countries for emissions generated during the production of goods consumed within their borders.

Acknowledging this discrepancy is crucial in promoting a fair and equitable approach to addressing global pollution. It is important to note that the goal should not be to assign blame but rather to collaborate globally in finding sustainable solutions and supporting the Global South in its development trajectory.