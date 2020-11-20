PM Modi & Lotay Tshering Launches RuPay Card Phase-2 In Bhutan After Its Phase-1's Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his counterpart Lotay Tshering on Friday launched phase-2 of RuPay card in Bhutan. While addressing the virtual meet, PM Modi informed that these cards issued by the Bhutan National Bank can be used at ATMs for Rs 1 lakh and for Rs 20 lakh at Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminals.

Stating that this move will make tourism, shopping and other transactions easier for the Bhutanese tourists in India, Narendra Modi said, "I’m happy to know that there have been 11,000 successful Rupay transactions in Bhutan already. Had Covid not happened, this number would have been much higher."

The Prime Ministers of the two countries had earlier launched Phase-1 of RuPay cards in August last year. The Ministry of External Affairs in its recent statement said that the implementation of Phase-1 of RuPay card in Bhutan had enabled visitors from India to access ATMs and Point of Sale (PoS) terminals across Bhutan and now the Phase-2 will allow Bhutanese cardholders to access RuPay network in India.

Boosting ties with Bhutan

In his speech via video conferencing, the Prime Minister spoke about the newly signed framework by both the countries for peaceful usage of space. PM Modi said, 'Recently, India and Bhutan signed a framework for peaceful usage of outer space. This will help the institutions in both countries and improve cooperation.' India has recently opened its space sector for private enterprises and this will help to promote capacity, innovation and skills, he added.

PM Modi said, "I am very happy to announce that in order to send Bhutan's satellite into space, 4 young and capable space engineers from Bhutan will be visiting ISRO in December."

During the launch, PM Modi also welcomed Bhutan’s agreement with BSNL on the Third International Internet Gateway. Lauding the efforts of Bhutan's people and government, PM Modi hailed the patience and disciplined approach adopted by them to battle against the Coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister on the behalf of 130 crores Indian prayed for Bhutan's health and success.

He said, "I assure you that in these difficult times, Indian stands with Bhutan. Meeting your requirements will always be our top priority."

