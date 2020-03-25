VIDEO OUT: Watch How PM Modi & Ministers Practice Social Distancing Amid Corona Lockdown

The first videos of the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7 LKM since the start of the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown across the country are now out, demonstrating how the ministers are practicing social distancing.

Social distancing is need of the hour. We are ensuring it... Are you?



Picture from today’s cabinet meeting chaired by Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Lr76lBgQoa — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 25, 2020

PM leads by example

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh can be seen on either side of PM Modi on the far side. Also visible are Ram Vilas Paswan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

On the near side are key members of the PMO, namely Principal Secretary to the PM PK Mishra and NSA Ajit Doval. Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is also visible.

The Prime Minister had the previous evening told the country that it would be going into a 21-day lockdown to counter the Coronavirus threat.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, PM Modi stating that while India's economy will face a brunt, PM Modi said it was this responsibility to do this to save every Indian's life. Talking about how health experts stated that 21 days are necessary to ensure breaking the chain transmission, he said these 21 days were most crucial. Explaining the fallout for not handling the next three weeks as catastrophic, he said that 'India will be set back by 21 years if 21 days are not handled'.

