PM Modi & Putin Agree To Form Permanent India-Russia Bilateral Channel Over Afghanistan

As the Taliban has taken complete control of Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 24 August 2021, spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed the unfolding situation in the war-torn country. During the exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan, the sides noted the importance of coordinated efforts which would contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in this country, ensuring security in the region as a whole. They expressed intention to enhance cooperation on countering the dissemination of the terrorist ideology and the drug threat emanating from the territory of Afghanistan. It was agreed to form a permanent bilateral channel for consultations on this issue.

A number of questions pertained to further development of the Russian-Indian relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership, including in trade and economy, were also touched upon. The telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Putin lasted for over 45 minutes. PM Modi also expressed gratitude to Vladimir Putin for assistance in combating the spread of the COVID-19 infection, including supply and production of the Russian vaccine in India, as well as shipment of the necessary medicines and medical equipment.

Afghanistan Crisis: PM Modi speaks to Russian President Putin

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that India and Russia have agreed to continue close consultations on important issues. PM Modi also said that during the telephonic conversation, both the leaders discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19.

Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2021

Earlier on Monday, 23 August 2021, PM Narendra Modi had held a telephonic conversation with his German counterpart Angela Merkel, in which the two leaders discussed the current security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world.

According to the release by Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the two leaders during their conversation emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people from Afghanistan.

They exchanged views on issues of multilateral interest such as the forthcoming COP-26 meeting and the Indian initiative to promote a dialogue on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council. Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the Taliban captured Kabul last week soon after the country's government fell. Countries from all across the world have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan.

Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban takeover

As US troops retreated after 20 years from war-ravaged Afghanistan, the Taliban launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday, August 12, forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to escape the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, August 13, while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, August 14, thereby strengthening the Taliban's stronghold. The long-standing war in Afghanistan reached a watershed moment on Sunday, August 15, when the Taliban insurgents closed in on Afghanistan's capital Kabul, entered the city and took over the presidential palace, soon after which former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

