PM Modi & Rahul Gandhi To Each Address Parliament; UP Readies Section 144 For Priyanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will reply to the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Lok Sabha. As the battle between the Centre and the Opposition continues, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary informed that Rahul Gandhi is likely to initiate the debate on the Union Budget on behalf of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha as well. Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister had replied to the debate on Motion of Thanks on President's address in the Rajya Sabha.

READ | UP Cop Beaten To Death In Attack Over Warrant

UP: Saharanpur DM imposes Sec 144 ahead of Mahapanchayat

Meanwhile, on a day that promises to be politically contentious, ahead of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Wednesday, Section 144 has been imposed in the district till April 5. In defence of this decision, the District Magistrate of Saharanpur while speaking to Republic Media Network informed that the Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed due to various reasons including upcoming festivities, COVID-19 pandemic law and order and the possibility of violence by the anti-social elements.

He stated that if Priyanka Gandhi will ignore Section 144, strict action will be taken. "The administration is keeping a close eye on Priyanka's activities," the District Magistrate added.

READ | Over 6.76 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship Between 2015-19: MoS Nityanand Rai

This latest development comes after the Congress General Secretary on Wednesday morning took to Twitter and informed that she will be visiting Saharanpur to listen, understand and share her feelings with the farmers and to support their struggle. "The BJP government will have to withdraw the black agriculture laws," Priyanka Vadra added.

According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi is visiting Sharanpur to attend Kisan Mahapanchayat and will also offer prayers at Shukumbra Devi Temple before attending the programme. The Congress leader is also expected to conduct a dialogue with farmers in Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar district on February 13.

READ | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Denied Permission To Hold Rally In UP's Saharanpur; COVID-19 Cited

Congress and the farmer protests

Ever since the beginning of the farmers' agitation against the Centre's 3 contentious farm bills, Congress along with other Opposition parties has been actively supporting the stir, at first not on the same platform for fear of politicising the matter, but certainly since Rahul Gandhi's return to the country following his visit to Italy. The Congress has been called out for making a u-turn after having sought the same agriculture reforms in its 2019 manifesto. Earlier on February 9, MoS Anurag Thakur hit out at Congress MP Ravneet Bittu for misleading the people of the country by spreading mistruths about the clauses of the reform farm bills. Taking to Twitter, Anurag Thakur had shared a video of a Parliament session, where Ravneet Bittu had failed to answer as to which clause of the laws states that the under the new agriculture laws, the "Mandis will be scrapped".

Congress MP caught LYING in Parliament.



Fails to answer which clause says

“Mandis will be scrapped”.



Watch this 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/Udx5eM124M — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 9, 2021

READ | Liquor Mafia Kills 1 Cop, Injures Another In UP's Kasganj; CM Yogi Orders Stern Action