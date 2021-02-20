Last Updated:

PM Modi & Union Ministers Greet People Of Arunachal And Mizoram On Statehood Days

PM Modi, President Kovind and several political leaders extended their greetings on the occasion of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh's statehood day, on Saturday

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day. Extending his greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi wished for the state's progress and tweeted that 'the people of this state are known for their culture and a strong commitment to the country's development'.

PM Modi also extended his wishes to the people of Mizoram and wished for the state's continuous growth. He tweeted that the entire nation is proud of the Mizo culture. He said that 'people here are known for their kindness'. 

President Ram Nath Kovind and other political leaders also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on 'Statehood Day'.

President Kovind tweeted and extended his greetings to the beautiful states of Mizoram as well as Arunachal Pradesh. He wished for the development of both the states.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said people from these two beautiful hill states have made an immense contribution to India's growth and development.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished both the states for their contribution to the country's development and continuous progress.

BJP president JP Nadda tweeted and wished for the development of the north-eastern states.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla extended his greetings and praised the rich culture of both the states. He wished for the well-being of the people.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prema Khandu wished Mizoram on their statehood Day and wished them success under the leadership of CM Zoramthanga.

Khandu on the behalf of Arunachal Pradesh's people thanked PM Modi for his encouragement.

On February 20, 1987, Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state. It was known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) till 1972. It gained the Union Territory status on January 20, 1972, and was renamed Arunachal Pradesh.

Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on February 20, 1987, with the Fifty-Third Amendment of the Indian Constitution, 1986.

