PM Modi & Union Ministers Greet People Of Arunachal And Mizoram On Statehood Days

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day. Extending his greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi wished for the state's progress and tweeted that 'the people of this state are known for their culture and a strong commitment to the country's development'.

Greetings to the wonderful people of Arunachal Pradesh on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The people of this state are known for their culture, courage and strong commitment to India’s development. May Arunachal Pradesh keep scaling new heights of progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2021

PM Modi also extended his wishes to the people of Mizoram and wished for the state's continuous growth. He tweeted that the entire nation is proud of the Mizo culture. He said that 'people here are known for their kindness'.

Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. The entire nation is proud of the great Mizo culture. The people of Mizoram are known for their kindness and commitment towards living in harmony with nature. Praying for the state’s continuous growth. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind and other political leaders also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on 'Statehood Day'.

President Kovind tweeted and extended his greetings to the beautiful states of Mizoram as well as Arunachal Pradesh. He wished for the development of both the states.

On Mizoram's Statehood Day, my greetings to the people of this beautiful state full of lush forests and lovely flowers. We are proud of the vibrant Mizo culture. Let us celebrate the Statehood Day with the same zeal that marks Chapchar Kut, Mim Kut and Thalfavang Kut festivals. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 20, 2021

My greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on Statehood Day. The natural beauty of the State is spectacular. Its cultural landscape has one of the world's richest diversities of ethnic tribal groups and languages. I wish the State continues its rapid strides for development. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 20, 2021

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said people from these two beautiful hill states have made an immense contribution to India's growth and development.

My greetings to the people of the land of rising sun, #ArunachalPradesh on their state foundation day. Exotic culture, rich heritage, picturesque natural beauty & artistic grandeur make Arunachal truly special. My best wishes for the progress of the state & its creative people. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 20, 2021

Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their state formation day. The land of blue mountains, #Mizoram is known for its pristine beauty, colourful festivals, lush valleys, breath-taking waterfalls. My best wishes for the prosperity of the State & well being of its vibrant people. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 20, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished both the states for their contribution to the country's development and continuous progress.

Statehood Day greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.



The land of the Rising Sun is known for its rich cultural heritage and patriotic zeal.



May the state scale new heights and keep contributing to the development journey of our nation. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 20, 2021

Heartiest greetings to our sisters and brothers of Mizoram on their statehood day.



The state of Mizoram is blessed with immense natural beauty and vibrant culture.



I pray for the continued progress and prosperity of the state. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 20, 2021

BJP president JP Nadda tweeted and wished for the development of the north-eastern states.

Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. PM Shri @narendramodi ji's special focus to north east & leadership of CM @PemaKhanduBJP ji is ensuring rapid progress of Arunachal. I pray for the continued progress of the State. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 20, 2021

On Mizoram's Statehood Day, I extend my warm wishes to the people of the beautiful State. PM Shri @narendramodi ji is making every possible effort to make sure all round development of State. May Mizoram continue to scale new heights of development in the times to come. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 20, 2021

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla extended his greetings and praised the rich culture of both the states. He wished for the well-being of the people.

Greetings to the people of #ArunachalPradesh on their #StatehoodDay. Arunachal Pradesh is blessed with unparalleled natural splendour and rich cultural heritage. May the State continue to progress & prosper and contribute to the development of the nation . — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) February 20, 2021

Warm greetings to my brothers and sisters from Mizoram on their #StatehoodDay. #Mizoram is known for its beauty and hospitality. I pray for the prosperity and well being of its people. — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) February 20, 2021

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prema Khandu wished Mizoram on their statehood Day and wished them success under the leadership of CM Zoramthanga.

Greetings to people of #Mizoram on their Statehood Day. My best wishes and prayers that it continue to achieve newer glories under the dynamic leadership of Mizoram CM @ZoramthangaCM Ji. pic.twitter.com/39Ss2BMhDP — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 20, 2021

Khandu on the behalf of Arunachal Pradesh's people thanked PM Modi for his encouragement.

On behalf of people of Arunachal, I thank Honble PM Sh @narendramodi ji for your kind words of encouragement.



Under your able guidance, we will continue to strive to reach newer heights of development and become an important contributor to nations development. https://t.co/GAItpkDgGl — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 20, 2021

On February 20, 1987, Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state. It was known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) till 1972. It gained the Union Territory status on January 20, 1972, and was renamed Arunachal Pradesh.

Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on February 20, 1987, with the Fifty-Third Amendment of the Indian Constitution, 1986.

